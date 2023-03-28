What happened to El Guero MP? Everything you ought to know

TikTok star, singer and social media influencer El Guero MP slowly rose to prominence with his well-loved content and good looks added into the mix. His comedic and lifestyle content kept viewers engaged, but he has also had his fair share of controversy. This article details his career, personal life and legal woes.

Guero MP first emerged on the massive social media platform TikTok at the beginning of 2018 through his commonly-known comedy, li[p-synching and lifestyle content. However, he has since expanded his professional endeavours into rapping. Here is his shortened biography before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Christopher Marquez Nickname El Guero MP Date of birth 4 April 1999 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Colorado, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Hispanic Gender Male Weight 65 kg Height 168 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings One brother (name unknown) Profession Social media influencer, rapper Native language Bilingual (Spanish and English) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok YouTube

His rapping career only began in 2021, but he has already gathered a fanbase through his music and has become more focused on growing his music career while working on his social media presence. Here are more details on his personal life.

El Guero MP’s real name

El Guero MP is his stage name. His real name is Christopher Marquez.

El Guero MP’s age

The social media figure was born in 1999. Thus, he is 23 years old as of 2023.

What happened to El Guero MP?

Although he is known for his light-hearted content, he is no stranger to some online controversy. Guero MP was arrested in June 2021 after causing unrest in a Houston, Texas nightclub after not signing a receipt and insulting the managers, general staff and security.

However, the matter was not taken further, and he is not in any legal trouble as of 2023.

El Guero MP’s girlfriend

Some online sources report he is in a relationship with a lady named Estefany Maldonado, but others state he is single. There is no official confirmation of a relationship status from the star.

El Guero MP’s social media profiles

El Guero MP’s TikTok is @el_guero_mp, with 3.5 million followers. El Guero MP’s YouTube is under El_Guero_MP, with 333K subscribers. His Instagram page, @el_guero_mp, has 1 million followers, and his Twitter, @El_Guero_Mp, has 4 473 followers.

El Guero MP's 2021 arrest may have caused a stir online, but it does seem that it has impacted the social media influencer's rap career or popularity on social platforms.

