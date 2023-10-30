Did Priscilla Presley ever remarry? Here are the facts

Priscilla Presley is an American businesswoman, author and actress. She is known for her roles in movies such as Spin City, Touched by an Angel and Melrose Place. She is the ex-wife of American singer and actor Elvis Presley. Priscilla was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973. Fans have been curious to know whether the actress got into another relationship after divorcing Elvis. So, did Priscilla Presley ever remarry? Below is what you need to know about the actress.

American actress Priscilla Presley at the 80 Venice International Film Festival 2023. Photo: Marilla Sicilia (modified by author)

Priscilla Presley was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She became famous when she married Elvis Presley, the king of rock and roll. Her father is James Wagner, who was a United States Navy pilot. Did Priscilla Presley remarry, and where is she now? Find out below.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Priscilla Ann Presley Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 1945 Age 78 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 132 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Anna Lilian Iversen Father James Wagner Siblings 5 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Elvis Presley Children 2 School Immaculate Conception High School College Rhodes College Profession Actress, author, businesswoman Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Where is Priscilla Presley from?

She was born on 24 May 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She is 78 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Her parents are James Wagner and Ann Lilian Iverson. Her father was a U.S. Navy pilot. He died in a plane crash when Priscilla was young.

Her mother later married Paul Beaulieu, who worked in the United States Air Force. Priscilla has five half-siblings: Donald, Michelle, Jeffrey and twins Timothy and Thomas.

Marital life

The American actress married legendary singer Elvis Presley in 1967. The two met in 1959 at a party at his home in Bad Nauheim, Germany. At that time, Elvis was working in the U.S. Army. They started dating and tied the knot on 1 May 1967. On 1 February 1968, they welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie, a famous singer-songwriter.

How long did Priscilla and Elvis' marriage last?

Las Vegas, Nev.Entertainer Elvis Presley sits cheek to cheek with his bride, the former Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, during their wedding on May 1, 1967. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Their marriage lasted for six years. The two separated in 1972, and their divorce was finalized on 9 October 1973. According to Priscilla, they divorced because she realized they lived separate lives throughout their marriage.

She wanted to live and have complete control over her own life, something she lacked when she was married to Elvis. Her ex-husband was also possessive and controlling. Priscilla wanted to take charge of her life without being controlled by her ex-husband, so she chose to leave the marriage.

Despite their divorce, they never stopped communicating. In the aforementioned interview, Priscilla said that she still loved him even after their marriage ended. Four years later, after their divorce, Elvis Presley passed away.

What was the cause of Elvis Presley’s death?

According to reports, he succumbed to heart failure. The famous singer was found lying in the bathroom of his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead on 16 August 1977.

In an interview with Barbara Walters, Priscilla said that her husband's cause of death was substance abuse, which matched his overweight and stress.

Did Priscilla go to Elvis’ funeral?

Yes, she was present during Elvis Presley's funeral. The funeral took place on 18 August 1977 in Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee, and there were about 80000 people who attended.

Did Priscilla Presley remarry?

The American actress did not remarry. After her divorce and the death of her ex-husband, she only had numerous relationships but never got married again. She dated the Karate instructor Mike Stone, Terry O'Neil (1975), Robert Kardashian (1975-1976), Michael Edward (1978-1985), Elie Ezerzer (1976-1978), and Kirk Kerkorian.

Her long-term relationship was with Marco Garibaldi, whom she dated from 1984 until 2006. Marco Garibaldi is a film producer. The two met through a mutual friend in 1983. Their relationship lasted for 22 years.

Who was Priscilla Presley's second husband?

Priscilla Presley during a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Maria Moratti (modified by author)

The famous entrepreneur did not get married after her divorce from Elvis Presley. She has been married once in her lifetime.

Did Priscilla Presley have another child?

She had a second child, Navarone Garibaldi, with Marco Garibaldi. Navarone was born on 1 March 1987 and is a musician and lead singer.

Who is Priscilla Presley's partner now?

There were rumours that she was dating Tom Jones, her longtime friend and ex-husband Elvis. However, the Welsh Singer Tom Jones denied the rumours in 2021, saying they were friends.

The actress has been in numerous relationships, but looking at her Instagram posts, she still loves her ex-husband. On 1 May 2023, she shared their wedding photo on Instagram, celebrating their anniversary.

Where is Elvis Presley’s wife now?

The American author is now busy promoting Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s film. She also oversees Graceland and the rest of Presley's estate. She is an animal rights activist and uses her Instagram to promote animal rights.

Priscilla Presley is an American actress, author and businesswoman who came into the limelight after marrying the famous musician Elvis Presley. They got married in 1967 and divorced in 1973. The question, 'Did Priscilla Presley remarry?' has been one of the trending searches. The actress has never been married again since her divorce from the late Elvis Presley.

