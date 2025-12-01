Ke Huy Quan's net worth: did Everything Everywhere All at Once make him rich?
Ke Huy Quan's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects a triumphant Hollywood return and acting career resurgence, from child star to winning an Oscar decades later.
Ke Huy Quan's net worth and earnings
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ke Huy Quan's net worth is estimated at $2 million. His wealth primarily stems from his career as an actor, stunt coordinator, and producer.
About Ke Huy Quan's salary for Love Hurts
Ke Huy Quan stars as Marvin Gable in Love Hurts, a 2025 American action comedy film. He was reportedly paid $400,000, making him the highest-paid actor in the film franchise, ahead of Ariana DeBose's $300,000.
How much did Ke Huy Quan make for Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Ke Huy portrayed Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a 2022 American independent absurdist comedy-drama film. However, his salary is not publicly disclosed.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Quan revealed that his former The Goonies co-star, Jeff Cohen, helped him negotiate a good deal, describing him as a good lawyer. He revealed,
When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he'd have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie…an outstanding lawyer.
Exploring Ke Huy Quan's career and income sources
Ke Huy Quan has made his money primarily through his career in acting and stunt coordination. He first gained fame as a child actor in the 1980s when he was featured as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
In an appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast, Quan described how he landed his first role. He said,
I can barely understand any of it. I didn’t even know if Indy was a name or a person or a state. Of course, this was a sequel to one of the biggest movies of all time.
Quan later appeared in multiple films before taking a break in the early 2000s. During the break, he earned a film degree and worked behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director on notable films, including X-Men and 2046.
Movies and TV shows
In 2022, Quan made his acting comeback and has since accumulated over 26 acting credits. Some of the movies and TV shows he has appeared in include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2025
The White Lotus
Kenny Nguyen
2024
Kung Fu Panda 4
Han
2023
Loki
OB
2023
American Born Chinese
Jamie Yao
2021
Finding 'Ohana
George Phan
2002
Second Time Around
Sing Wong
1997
Red Pirate
Ko-Wei Kuan
1991
Tales from the Crypt
Jonathan Quan
Why did Ke Huy Quan quit acting?
In the early 2000s, Ke Huy Quan took a break from acting due to the scarcity of roles for Asian actors in Hollywood. He also had difficulty transitioning from a child to an adult actor and felt dispirited by a lack of consistent work.
After he quit acting, Quan turned his attention behind the scenes, becoming a successful assistant director and stunt actor. He revealed this during an interview with People magazine. He said,
It was tough. I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did.
However, 20 years later, he returned to acting. He elaborated,
I was happy working behind the camera, but I had serious FOMO. I wanted to be up there with my fellow Asian actors!
About Ke Huy Quan's Oscar win
Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Academy Awards. He made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Academy Award.
In his acceptance speech, Ke Huy Quan acknowledged his journey from refugee to Hollywood success, calling it the American dream. He said,
My mom is 84-years-old and she is watching the ceremony at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and today I'm at one of the biggest events of the movies. They say stories like this only happen once in a while. This is the American dream.
Ke Huy Quan's age and early life
Ke Huy Quan (aged 54 years old as of 2025) was born on August 20, 1971, to a Chinese family in Saigon, South Vietnam. Key and his eight siblings moved to the United States after the fall of Saigon as part of the Refugee Admissions Program in 1979.
About Ke Huy Quan's wife
Ke Huy Quan's wife is Echo Quan. They met while working on the film 2046. However, their director, Wong Kar-wai, suggested they start dating.
The celebrity couple exchanged their vows in the early 2000s and have been together for two decades. They worked together on Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Trivia
- Ke Huy Quan is set to voice Gary De'Snake in Zootopia 2.
- Alongside his wife, he owns a property in Woodland Hills, California, which he acquired for $500,000 in 2011.
Final word
Ke Huy Quan's net worth, estimated at $2 million, is a testament to his grit and dedication. His powerful performances have earned him top awards and financial success. From early fame to recent victories, his legacy continues to grow.
