Ke Huy Quan's net worth: did Everything Everywhere All at Once make him rich?

Ke Huy Quan's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects a triumphant Hollywood return and acting career resurgence, from child star to winning an Oscar decades later. With earnings spread across acting and stunt coordination, Ke Huy Quan has built an impressive financial dynasty.

Ke Huy Quan and his wife, Echo Quan, on October 19, 2025 (L). Quan on May 22, 2025 (R). Photo: @kehuyquan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Ke Huy Quan has an estimated fortune of $2 million .

. He quit acting in the early 2000s due to the limited roles available for Asian actors.

due to the limited roles available for Asian actors. The Vietnamese-born actor won an Oscar in 2023 for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

for his role in Quan and his wife, Echo Quan, first met in 2004 on the set of 2046.

He took a 20-year break from acting and resumed in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Ke Huy Quan/Jonathan Ke Quan Gender Male Date of birth August 20, 1971 Age 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Saigon, South Vietnam Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Siblings Eight Relationship status Married Wife Echo Quan Education Mount Gleason Junior High School, Alhambra High School, and USC Profession Actor and stunt coordinator Social media Instagram

Ke Huy Quan's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ke Huy Quan's net worth is estimated at $2 million. His wealth primarily stems from his career as an actor, stunt coordinator, and producer.

Ke Huy Quan at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Ke Huy Quan's salary for Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan stars as Marvin Gable in Love Hurts, a 2025 American action comedy film. He was reportedly paid $400,000, making him the highest-paid actor in the film franchise, ahead of Ariana DeBose's $300,000.

How much did Ke Huy Quan make for Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Ke Huy portrayed Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a 2022 American independent absurdist comedy-drama film. However, his salary is not publicly disclosed.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Quan revealed that his former The Goonies co-star, Jeff Cohen, helped him negotiate a good deal, describing him as a good lawyer. He revealed,

When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he'd have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie…an outstanding lawyer.

Exploring Ke Huy Quan's career and income sources

Ke Huy Quan has made his money primarily through his career in acting and stunt coordination. He first gained fame as a child actor in the 1980s when he was featured as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

In an appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast, Quan described how he landed his first role. He said,

I can barely understand any of it. I didn’t even know if Indy was a name or a person or a state. Of course, this was a sequel to one of the biggest movies of all time.

Quan later appeared in multiple films before taking a break in the early 2000s. During the break, he earned a film degree and worked behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director on notable films, including X-Men and 2046.

Ke Huy Quan at the world premiere of Zootopia 2 at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Movies and TV shows

In 2022, Quan made his acting comeback and has since accumulated over 26 acting credits. Some of the movies and TV shows he has appeared in include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 The White Lotus Kenny Nguyen 2024 Kung Fu Panda 4 Han 2023 Loki OB 2023 American Born Chinese Jamie Yao 2021 Finding 'Ohana George Phan 2002 Second Time Around Sing Wong 1997 Red Pirate Ko-Wei Kuan 1991 Tales from the Crypt Jonathan Quan

Why did Ke Huy Quan quit acting?

In the early 2000s, Ke Huy Quan took a break from acting due to the scarcity of roles for Asian actors in Hollywood. He also had difficulty transitioning from a child to an adult actor and felt dispirited by a lack of consistent work.

After he quit acting, Quan turned his attention behind the scenes, becoming a successful assistant director and stunt actor. He revealed this during an interview with People magazine. He said,

It was tough. I was waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely did.

However, 20 years later, he returned to acting. He elaborated,

I was happy working behind the camera, but I had serious FOMO. I wanted to be up there with my fellow Asian actors!

Ke Huy Quan at TCL Chinese Theatres on February 5, 2025 (L). Quan on January 17, 2023 (R). Photo: @kehuyquan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

About Ke Huy Quan's Oscar win

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Academy Awards. He made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Academy Award.

In his acceptance speech, Ke Huy Quan acknowledged his journey from refugee to Hollywood success, calling it the American dream. He said,

My mom is 84-years-old and she is watching the ceremony at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and today I'm at one of the biggest events of the movies. They say stories like this only happen once in a while. This is the American dream.

Ke Huy Quan's age and early life

Ke Huy Quan (aged 54 years old as of 2025) was born on August 20, 1971, to a Chinese family in Saigon, South Vietnam. Key and his eight siblings moved to the United States after the fall of Saigon as part of the Refugee Admissions Program in 1979.

About Ke Huy Quan's wife

Ke Huy Quan's wife is Echo Quan. They met while working on the film 2046. However, their director, Wong Kar-wai, suggested they start dating.

The celebrity couple exchanged their vows in the early 2000s and have been together for two decades. They worked together on Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ke Huy Quan and his wife, Echo Quan, at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2" in Los Angeles, California, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Apu Gomes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Ke Huy Quan is set to voice Gary De'Snake in Zootopia 2 .

. Alongside his wife, he owns a property in Woodland Hills, California, which he acquired for $500,000 in 2011.

Final word

Ke Huy Quan's net worth, estimated at $2 million, is a testament to his grit and dedication. His powerful performances have earned him top awards and financial success. From early fame to recent victories, his legacy continues to grow.

READ MORE: Who is Echo Quan?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Echo Quan, an Asian American celebrity spouse famous for being the wife of Vietnamese-born Chinese American actor Ke Huy Quan. The duo first met in 2004 on the set of 2046.

The couple has been together for over two decades and has even worked together on set. However, Echo maintains a low profile despite her husband's high profile.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News