Jasmine Crockett's education started with a BA from Rhodes College, but her desire to do more for her community led her to law. Her academic background shaped her rise from a Texas public defender to the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C. As she told her alma mater, the University of Houston:

Getting a legal education is foundational for almost anything you can think of doing in life.

Jasmine Crockett at the LA Metropolitan Water District on November 24, 2025 (L) and at Martha's Vineyard on August 07, 2025 (R). (Photo by Arturo Holmes/David Crane (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine Crockett's credentials include a BA degree in Business Administration from Rhodes College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

After law school, Crockett worked as a public defender in Bowie County, Texas, before becoming a civil rights and criminal defence attorney at her private law firm.

Crockett entered politics in 2020 and has been serving as a US Representative for Texas's 30th Congressional District since January 2023.

Jasmine Crockett's profile summary

Full name Jasmine Felicia Crockett Date of birth March 29, 1981 Age 44 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Parents Rev. Joseph Crockett, Gwen Crockett Education Rhodes College (BA), Texas Southern University, University of Houston (JD) Profession Lawyer, politician Political party Democratic Party Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedIn

Where did Jasmine Crockett go to college?

Crockett grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where she studied at the private all-girls high school Rosati-Kain Academy, St. Louis County Day School, and Mary Institute. In 1999, she enrolled at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and graduated in 2003.

Jasmine's initial goal was to become a certified public accountant or an anaesthesiologist. She was inspired to go to law school after she and several Black students at Rhodes experienced racism and hate crimes.

In her January 2024 interview with The Texas Tribune, she revealed that being paired with a Black female lawyer to investigate the incident influenced her decision for a second degree. Crockett studied law at Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas.

She later joined the University of Houston Law Center to pursue a Juris Doctor and graduated in 2006. Her final paper focused on voter disenfranchisement and the disproportionate impact it has on minority communities.

Five facts about Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine Crockett's law career

Crockett is licensed to practice law in Texas, Arkansas, and federal courts. She kicked off her legal career in 2006 as an associate at Haltom and Doan Law Firm in Texarkana, Texas.

Jasmine joined the Bowie County Public Defender's Office in 2007 as an assistant Public Defender, according to her LinkedIn. In 2010, she ran for the Bowie County District Attorney's office at age 28, but did not win.

She entered private practice in 2010. Jasmine established the Crockett Law Firm in Texarkana to handle civil rights, personal injury, and criminal defence cases, including hundreds of protesters arrested during the Black Lives Matter movement on a pro bono basis. Crockett is a former president of the Dallas Black Criminal Bar Association.

Jasmine Crockett attends the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola on July 04, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why Jasmine Crockett joined politics

The St. Louis native was initially involved in politics as a volunteer on Barack Obama's presidential campaign while working as a public defender. She officially joined politics in 2020. Crockett told her alma mater, the University of Houston, in March 2023 that she wanted to use her law background for the greater good.

I wanted to use my law degree in a way that would make the most impact for my community and for the future. That is what led me to become a legislator.

Jasmine Crockett attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Crockett's rise in politics

Jasmine joined the Texas legislature in January 2021 after being elected to the Texas House of Representatives to represent the 100th District. Since January 2023, she has represented Texas's 30th Congressional District of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area in the US House of Representatives in Washington.

As a Black female Congresswoman, Jasmine has focused on defending voting rights for people of colour. She also uses her background as a civil rights attorney to fight for the reform of the criminal justice system in Texas.

Crockett serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the House Judiciary Committee. She is also the Communications Task Force Co-Chair for the Democratic Women's Caucus. Jasmine served as National Co-Chair on Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz's 2024 presidential campaign.

Jasmine Crockett on SiriusXM Town Hall on May 08, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Leigh Vogel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Will Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett run for the Texas Senate?

Crockett has not made up her mind yet, but she is considering going for the US Senate seat in Texas. She told CBS News Texas in November 2025 that internal polling results will determine whether she makes the jump before the December 8 deadline or seeks re-election in the 30th Congressional District.

The office is occupied by Republican John Cornyn, who has held the position since 2002. Other Democratic candidates eying the Texas Senate seat include Texas State Representative James Talarico and former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred.

Jasmine Crockett during the 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 07, 2025, in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Jasmine Crockett's education has continued to play a part in her rise in politics. Her foundation in law and her passion for advocacy make her one of the Democrats' most qualified leaders.

