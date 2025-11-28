Jack Schlossberg's education history: His Yale BA and Harvard JD/MBA

Jack Schlossberg's education is impressive, reflecting his family's legacy of public service. From Yale's Japanese history to Harvard's dual degree in JD/MBA, he is a dedicated scholar. His academic journey has shaped his passion for law, politics, and public service.

Jack Schlossberg on April 21, 2022 (L). Jack and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017. Photo by: Nathan Congleton, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jack Schlossberg went to the Collegiate School , a prestigious independent school for boys in New York City.

, a prestigious independent school for boys in New York City. He graduated with a Juris Doctor (JD) and MBA from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School in 2022.

from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School in 2022. In 2015, Jack graduated from Yale with a BA in history specialising in Japanese history.

specialising in Japanese history. He was named a political correspondent for Vogue Magazine.

JFK's grandson announced a run for Congress in New York's 12th district.

Profile summary

Full name John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg Date of birth January 19, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Father Edwin Schlossberg Mother Caroline Kennedy Siblings Rose and Tatiana Relationship status Single Education Yale University and Harvard University Profession Writer and political commentator Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Jack Schlossberg's educational history

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jack Schlossberg attended the Collegiate School in New York City. He went to Yale University in 2011, graduating in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, with a focus on Japanese history. After Yale, Schlossberg worked in Japan and with the U.S. Department of State.

He then pursued a joint Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration program at Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School, graduating in 2022. Talking of his experience at Harvard with Bostom.com, he revealed,

Harvard Law School is great. I’m lucky to be here. It’s a really difficult, intense experience. But I know so much more than I did the day before I got to law school, so that’s a cool feeling.

Jack Schlossberg at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on November 20, 2013, in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did Jack Schlossberg pass the bar exam?

Jack Schlossberg passed the New York State bar exam in February 2023 on his first attempt. On December 6, 2024, Jack shared his results on X (Twitter). He wrote,

A lot of people ask me if I passed the bar exam on the first try. I did and I scored a 332 in New York State which may have put me in the top 1% of test takers. Not sure on percentile because NYBOE doesn’t release that, but based on historical data it’s not unlikely that I was in the 99th percentile.

Jack Schlossberg's mother, Caroline Kennedy, also passed the New York State bar exam on her first attempt in 1989. However, she never formally practised law. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School in 1988.

Jack Schlossberg's jobs

Jack Schlossberg was named a political correspondent for Vogue, a role he began in 2024 in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election. As a correspondent, he combines his background in law and business with his interest in politics, producing content that engages young voters and simplifies complex political issues.

JFK's grandson is also actively engaged on social media platforms to educate the public on political issues. Beyond journalism, Schlossberg is actively involved in politics and public service.

Jack Schlossberg and his parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, at the 2015 Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation's Gala on May 19, 2015. Photo by Paul Zimmerman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg's political party and views

Jack Schlossberg is affiliated with the Democratic Party and has actively supported Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He has also been involved in party activities, including delivering addresses at Democratic National Conventions.

His political views align closely with those of the Democratic Party. Like his late grandfather, Schlossberg has been openly critical of Republican policies and leaders, such as President Donald Trump, linking Republican economic agendas to social program cuts that affect working families. He said,

My grandfather used television effectively and took advantage of new media to communicate with the American people. I think he’d be on every social network today, although he probably wouldn’t know how to use a cell phone. I don’t know...

Schlossberg also supports progressive ideals and has voiced opposition to the Israeli military policy in Gaza and the Russian-Ukrainian war. He is also actively engaged in politics, having announced a run for Congress in New York's 12th district.

On November 12, 2025, he took to Instagram to pitch his campaign as an effort to regain Democratic control of the House of Representatives. He said,

We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.

Jack Schlossberg on the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, on August 20, 2024. Photo by Tom Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A look at Jack Schlossberg's age and early life

John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg (aged 32 years old as of 2025) was born on January 19, 1993, to Caroline Kennedy, a former diplomat and author, and Edwin Schlossberg, an American designer, artist, and author. He grew up alongside his sisters, Tatiana, a journalist, and Rose Schlossberg, a filmmaker and artist.

About Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg's grandchildren

Jack Schlossberg's mother, Caroline Kennedy, has one grandchild, Edwin Garrett Moran. Her middle daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, welcomed Edwin in early 2022 with her husband, George Moran.

Caroline Kennedy and son Jack Schlossberg on September 19, 2023. Photo by Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Schlossberg is also involved in environmental advocacy, supporting sustainable policies.

He is a critic of his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Wrapping up

Jack Schlossberg's education reflects intelligence, commitment, and a legacy of public service. His blend of history, law, and business prepares him for future roles. With this foundation, he stands poised to make a powerful impact on American politics.

READ MORE: Who was Arabella Kennedy?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Arabella Kennedy, the first daughter of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, who was born stillborn on August 23, 1956.

This tragic loss deeply affected the couple, who had experienced difficulties with pregnancies. Arabella was initially buried in a Catholic cemetery in Rhode Island but was later reinterred beside her father at Arlington National Cemetery.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News