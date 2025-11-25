Global site navigation

Mikie Sherrill's education history: from Naval Academy cadet to Congresswoman
Mikie Sherrill's education history: from Naval Academy cadet to Congresswoman

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
5 min read

Mikie Sherrill's educational background uniquely blends military discipline and advanced scholarship. Her studies encompass global history, law, and science, reflecting a broad range of expertise. These credentials have empowered her in both public service and politics.

I fought for this country my whole adult life.
Mikie Sherrill's education enabled her rise from a Navy pilot to a New Jersey governor
Mikie Sherrill on October 19, 2023 (L). Mikie and her husband, Jason Hedberg, on September 27, 2025 (R). Photo: @repsherrill on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Sherrill holds three degrees: a Bachelor's in Science, a Master of Science degree in global history, and a Juris Doctor.
  • She has served as the U.S. representative for New Jersey's 11th Congressional District from 2019 to 2025.
  • Mikie Sherrill is the governor-elect of New Jersey, winning against Jack Ciattarelli.
  • Sherrill served nearly a decade in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter pilot, from 1994 to 2003.
  • Mikie's 2018 congressional win marked the biggest red-to-blue swing nationwide that year.

Mikie Sherrill's profile summary

Full name

Rebecca Michelle Sherrill

Date of birth

January 19, 1972

Age

53 years old (as of 2025)

Place of birth

Alexandria, Virginia, United States

Current residence

Montclair, New Jersey, United States

Nationality

American

Father

Dave Sherrill

Mother

Pattie Sherrill

Siblings

Two

Relationship status

Married

Husband

Jason Hedberg

Children

Margaret, Marit, Lincoln, and Ike

Education

South Lakes High School

United States Naval Academy

London School of Economics and Political Science

Georgetown University Law Center

Professions

Politician, former naval officer, federal prosecutor

Social media

Instagram

X (Twitter)

About Mikie Sherrill's educational history

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mikie Sherrill graduated from South Lakes High School in Reston, Virginia, in 1990. She then attended the United States Naval Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1994. In 2003, she earned a Master of Science degree in global history from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

In 2004, Mikie obtained a certificate in Arabic from The American University in Cairo. In 2007, she earned a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Mikie Sherrill's age is 53 years
Mikie Sherrill on February 28, 2024. Photo: @repsherrill on Instagram (modified by author)
Mikie Sherrill's Navy career

Mikie served nearly a decade in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter pilot, from 1994 to 2003. She flew an H-3 Sea King helicopter on missions throughout Europe and the Middle East. Sherrill also conducted training and search-and-rescue missions off aircraft carriers.

Beyond flying, Mikie served as a Russian policy officer at the headquarters of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe. She rose to the rank of lieutenant and was recommended for promotion to lieutenant commander before retiring from active duty in 2003.

Mikie Sherrill was reportedly part of a 1994 cheating scandal, which prevented her from participating in the graduation walk. However, she graduated and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years. She revealed,

When I was an undergraduate at the Naval Academy, I didn't turn in some of my classmates, so I didn't walk, but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly 10 years with the highest level of distinction and honor.
Mikie Sherrill and her family lives in Montclair, New Jersey, United States
Mikie Sherrill on March 8, 2024 (L), on February 22, 2024 (R). Photo: @repsherrill on Instagram (modified by author)
About Mikie Sherrill's political career

After leaving the Navy in 2003, Mikie earned a law degree from Georgetown University and went on to work as a federal prosecutor. She joined politics in 2017, successfully running for the New Jersey 11th Congressional District seat in 2018.

During her seven-year tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, she served on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and China.

On November 4, 2025, Sherrill won the New Jersey governor's race, marking a significant milestone in her political career. She defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Mikie Sherrill's parents are Dave Sherrill and Pattie Sherrill
Mikie Sherrill on February 14, 2024 (L). Mikie and her father, Dave Sherrill, on June 15, 2025 (R). Photo: @repsherrill on Instagram (modified by author)
Mikie Sherrill's birthplace and current residence

Rebecca Michelle Sherrill (aged 53 years old as of 2025) was born in Alexandria, Virginia, United States, on January 19, 1972, to Dave and Pattie Sherrill. She holds American nationality, and she grew up alongside her two younger sisters.

Mikie Sherrill lives in Montclair, New Jersey, with her husband and four children in a seven-bedroom home. In a 2017 interview with Politico, Sherrill revealed that she and her family had previously lived in New York City. She said,

We were in New York City for about five years and then we came to Montclair about seven years ago.

Mikie Sherrill and her husband have 4 children

Mikie Sherrill is married to Jason Hedberg, a fellow United States Naval Academy graduate and former Navy intelligence officer. He is an investment banker at the Royal Bank of Canada.

The couple has four children: Margaret, Marit, Lincoln, and Ike. Maggie and Lincoln are students at the U.S. Naval Academy. Ike is a sophomore at Montclair High School, and Marit is a middle school student at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Mikie Sherrill's husband is Jason Hedberg
Mikie and her husband on Aug 4, 2025 (L). Mikie, her husband, and their four children: Margaret, Marit, Lincoln, and Ike, on Sept. 4, 2018 (R). Photo: @Mikie Sherrill on Facebook (modified by author)
Trivia

  • Mikie has been recognised for her bipartisan approach in Congress.
  • Sherrill coached her daughter's lacrosse team and managed her son's baseball team.
  • The National Archives reportedly released Mikie Sherrill's military records to an ally of Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli. The record included her personal information.

Final word

Mikie Sherrill's educational background is both diverse and impressive. She graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree. She further earned a Master of Science in global history from the London School of Economics. Additionally, she holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

