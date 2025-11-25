Karoline Leavitt’s education: from Saint Anselm to the White House

Karoline Leavitt's education, a degree in politics and communication from Saint Anselm College, laid the foundation for her meteoric political career. While still in school, Karoline interned at Fox News and in Trump's White House press office. In January 2025, she became White House press secretary, the youngest person to hold the post.

I am very proud that I am the first member of my family to receive an undergraduate degree, thanks to the hard work of my parents and my family.

Karoline Leavitt and her son, Robert, at West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 5, 2025 (L). Karoline , her husband, and son, on March 26, 2025 (R). Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Karoline Leavitt (28) has a degree in politics and communication from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. She is the White House press secretary under President Donald Trump's administration.

under President Donald Trump's administration. Leavitt interned at Fox News and White House press office.

In 2022, Karoline contested for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional district on a Republican ticket but lost to the incumbent Democrat.

Karoline Leavitt's profile summary

Full name Karoline Claire Leavitt Date of birth August 24, 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Atkinson, New Hampshire, United States Current residence Washington, DC, United States Nationality American Father Bob Leavitt Mother Erin Leavitt Siblings Joe and Mike Leavitt Relationship status Married Husband Nicholas Riccio Children Nicholas Robert Riccio Education Central Catholic High School and Saint Anselm College Profession White House press secretary Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Exploring Karoline Leavitt's educational background

Leavitt attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. In 2015, she attended Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire on a softball scholarship, graduating in 2019 with a degree in politics and communication.

While in college, she was actively involved in founding Saint Anselm's first broadcasting club and also served as a writer for the college newspaper, The Saint Anselm Crier. In a 2021 interview, she talked about how her Catholic education instilled values into her. She said,

Having a Catholic education really formed who I am. I went to Saint Anselm College in Amherst, New Hampshire, and those values of hard work, determination, were really ingrained in me from a young age.

Karoline Leavitt on April 6, 2023. Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Karoline Leavitt's career

After college, she interned at Fox News and later at the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence. In June 2020, she was appointed Assistant White House Press Secretary under Kayleigh McEnany.

Following Trump's 2020 election loss, Leavitt worked as communications director for New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. In 2022, she ran for New Hampshire's 1st congressional district with a Republican ticket but lost to the incumbent Democrat.

White House press secretary

Karoline served as the national press secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. In November 2024, President Donald Trump appointed her as White House press secretary for his second administration.

In a statement, President Trump talked highly of Karoline. He said,

Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary.

Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.

Karoline Leavitt and President Trump in Scotland, United Kingdom, on July 30, 2025 (L). Karoline and President Trump on January 1, 2024 (R). Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is the salary of a White House press secretary?

According to Fox News, White House salaries range from $59,070 to $225,700, with press secretary Karoline Claire Leavitt earning an estimated net salary of $195,200. This amount equals that of other White House staffers, including border czar Tom Homan, trade advisor Peter Navarro, and chief of staff Susan Wiles.

About Karoline Leavitt's age and early life

Karoline Claire Leavitt (aged 28 years old as of 2025) was born on August 24, 1997, in Atkinson, New Hampshire, United States, to Bob and Erin Leavitt. Her family owns an ice cream stand in Atkinson while her father runs a truck dealership in Plaistow.

She grew up alongside her two older brothers, Joe and Mike. In an interview with Derry News, she recounted what it was like growing up with older brothers. She said,

I could be president and they’ll still treat me like their little sister. I love that and I hope it never changes. They humble me and keep me grounded.

Karoline and her son, Robert, on November 28, 2024 (L). Karoline and her parents, Bob and Erin, in New Hampshire, on February 20, 2022 (R). Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Karoline Leavitt's husband and children

Karoline is married to Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer. The duo first met in 2022 at a mutual friend's party and exchanged their vows in January 2025. Talking of their first encounter, Karoline revealed,

A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband. I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love.

The couple, who have a 32-year age gap, have a son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, born on July 10, 2024. Karoline took to Instagram to share the news of their son. She captioned,

My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy.

Karoline Leavitt and her son, Robert, on February 14, 2025 (L). Karoline, her husband, Nicholas, and son, Robert, on November 2, 2025 (R). Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Karoline returned to work four days after giving birth.

Leavitt is the youngest person ever appointed White House press secretary, at the age of 27.

She established a "new media seat" in the White House briefing room for podcasters, influencers, and bloggers.

Final word

Karoline Leavitt's education at Saint Anselm College was transformative and pivotal. It equipped her with critical communication skills and political insight. Her media internships and campus leadership roles enhanced her real-world readiness.

READ MORE: Karoline Leavitt's net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Karoline Leavitt's financial portfolio. Due to her extensive career, Karoline has an impressive net worth, part of which is derived from her salary as the White House press secretary, which is reportedly close to $200,000.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News