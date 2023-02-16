Kiernan "AKA" Forbes passed away on February 10 in Durban during a shooting that also took his former manager Tibz's life

Since then, many South Africans have shared and analysed the CCTV footage of the rapper's brutal murder

Recently, a Twitter user, @YolaMedupe, came up with another theory, saying there were five men on the murder scene

AKA's mysterious death has left Mzansi trying to piece any information together to solve the high-profile murder case.

AKA's fans have come up with another theory saying there were more than two hitmen on the murder scene. Image: @akaworldwide

Unidentified men shot and killed the rapper outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10. Supa Mega was not the only soul lost that day. Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, his former manager, was also the victim of the shooting.

Many clips of the CCTV footage showing how the Fela In Versace hitmaker was brutally murdered were analysed by Mzansi people shortly after his murder. A Twitter user, @YolaMedupe, recently proposed another . The Twitter user analysed the CCTV footage again and found out there were five hitmen.

Yola Medupe's investigation did not rule out Don Design, who has been suspected of being the culprit when the footage was leaked.

"The end of the 3 videos. Now those who say Don almost got shot that day remember Tipz also got shot my mistake. And yes Don could've been shot also because of the delay. Tibz delayed them now they were panicking and were all over the place. Anyone could've gotten shot by mistake."

Mzansi people share mixed reactions to new evidence of AKA's murder case

@HARRYFRANKLEN said:

"We have a lot of interpretations of this footage, and now it doesn't even make sense , but that peeing, something is off about it. You have to be very drunk to be peeing in that place, and again if you are drunk it must be a long pee"

@Mpendukoluthuli shared:

"Not enough evidence. You are saying nothing. You said you will prove that Don is involved. What if Don waited to pee and the second shooter said you can’t pee here move?"

@jojo_titus posted:

"That stretch was a signal but he didn't make it that apparent or obvious. It was as if he wanted to show a thumbs up to the other hitman "" to say that they could proceed with the mission."

@neo_mda wrote:

"All these theories are so ridiculous. I’d advise for all of you Twitter self-claimed investigators to at least find the killers. Find the hitmen/woman and all these will be solved in a blink of an eye."

@paile_jabu reacted:

"AKA was not gonna come back from KZN alive. Whoever paid for his hit made sure."

@Kabzinkabzz_sa added:

"Your points make so much sense "

More haunting CCTV footage reveals AKA's Killer's moves before pulling the trigger

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa has been reeling from AKA's death, and many people have taken a stand to solve the high-profile murder case.

Leaked videos showing how the Fela In Versace rapper was gunned down on Durban's Florida Road made the rounds on social media.

According to TimesLIVE, another angle of the CCTV footage showing the killer's suspicious moves before shooting the 35-year-old rapper was leaked. Anthony Molyneaux, who works on the news publication's video team, described the haunting act, from the suspect checking to see if the coast was clear before pulling the trigger, shooting AKA.

