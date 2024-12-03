How much is disability grant in South Africa? Latest rates explained

South African disability grants assist in keeping financially struggling individuals afloat, which includes a SASSA disability grant. How much is disability grant in South Africa? Here, we discuss how much the SASSA disability grant is, along with other essential information.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was established in April 2006 and is a Schedule 3A Public Entity within the country. SASSA provides a government disability grant to eligible South Africans monthly, provided they meet the requirements.

GroundUp reports that over 1,035,000 South Africans receive disability grants as of 2022, showing how essential the grant is for disabled citizens. How much do you get for disability in South Africa?

How much is disability grant in South Africa?

Various sources, including SowetanLIVE, report that there has been an R10.00 increase in all social grants as of October 2024. This makes the current value R2,190.00.

The official South African Government's website still states the maximum monthly payout is R2,180.00. However, the SASSA disability grant increase is currently in effect despite the lack of updates.

How much is the mental disability grant in South Africa?

The SASSA disability grant includes mental and physical disabilities. The mental disability grant would also be R2,190.00 as of the October 2024 increase.

What is the top-up of the SASSA R250?

Child support grants fall under SASSA grants. A child support top-up grant was created to ensure that caregivers of orphaned children can supplement their increasing living expenses. The top-up is an additional R250.00, making a total of R780.00.

In February 2024, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana increased the original SASSA child support care grant by R20.00, bringing its value from R350.00 to R370.00.

Other essential information

Now that the SASSA disability grant and relevant increases have been discussed, what else should you know about the process? Here is other essential information for recipients to understand.

What is a permanent disability grant?

The SASSA disability grant is for those who are temporarily or permanently disabled. The grant enables those who have permanent disabilities that prevent them from working for a period of longer than 12 months.

Those applying for the grant are subjected to a medical assessment to determine whether their disability is permanent or temporary. Individuals applying for temporary disability must have been unable to work for over six months.

Who qualifies for a disability grant?

Individuals obtaining a disability grant in South Africa must adhere to the following requirements:

Own a 13-digit bar-coded ID .

. Be between 18 and 59 years old .

. Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee living in the country at the time of applying.

living in the country at the time of applying. Not currently cared for at a state institution.

at a state institution. Not earning over R86,280.00 annually for single applicants or R172,560.00 for married applicants.

annually for single applicants or for married applicants. Not owning assets worth over R1,227,600.00 for single applicants or R2,455,200.00 for married applicants.

for single applicants or for married applicants. Undergo a medical examination with a state-appointed doctor who will assess the degree of your disability.

with a state-appointed doctor who will assess the degree of your disability. Bring relevant previous medical records and reports when applying and following the doctor's assessment.

How to apply for a disability grant

Here are the necessary steps when applying for a grant:

Perform a medical assessment: The first step is a medical assessment performed by a state-appointed doctor via a scheduled appointment.

The first step is a medical assessment performed by a state-appointed doctor via a scheduled appointment. Provide necessary documentation: You must gather all the relevant documentation, including a copy of your ID, proof of address, a marriage certificate (where applicable) and documents relating to your financial position.

You must gather all the relevant documentation, including a copy of your ID, proof of address, a marriage certificate (where applicable) and documents relating to your financial position. Submit your application: Fill out a SASSA disability grant application form from your nearest office. An employee may interview you regarding your application and financial standing where necessary.

Fill out a SASSA disability grant application form from your nearest office. An employee may interview you regarding your application and financial standing where necessary. Take the means test: A means test assesses your assets and income to ensure you qualify for the grant.

Once the process is complete, your application is reviewed. The review process may take up to three months, and you will be notified via mail or SMS whether your application has been approved or denied.

The monthly disability grant is paid out on the fourth of each month. Older persons' grants are paid on the third of each month, and children's grants are paid on the fifth. SASSA disability grants are provided in one of the following ways:

Via cash at a specific pay point on a particular day.

at a on a particular day. Via electronic deposit (EFT) into the recipient's account (including Postbank).

into the (including Postbank). Through a non-state-funded institution, such as a home for the disabled.

How to perform a SASSA disability grant balance check

You can do a disability grant amount check via the following methods:

USSD code: Dial 12069277# , choose ' Balance ', enter your ID number and submit it, which will provide you with a balance via SMS.

Dial , choose ' ', and it, which will provide you with a balance via SMS. Call SASSA directly: Call the helpline at 080 060 1011 for further assistance, provide personal information for identity reasons and follow the instructions.

the helpline at for provide personal information for identity reasons and follow the instructions. Visit the website: Log on and navigate to the ' SASSA Status Check ' section. Enter your ID and personal information.

and navigate to the ' ' section. Enter your ID and personal information. Send an SMS: Open the message app on the phone and send 'SASSA' followed by your ID number to 082 046 8553.

Answering the question 'How much is a disability grant in South Africa?', the value has increased slightly, providing much-needed assistance for those who cannot work. Grants are subject to increase sporadically, so checking for relevant increases and updates every few months is best.

