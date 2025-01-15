Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Sesane has emerged as a target for an unnamed Dutch side after impressive displays for the Soweto giants

Sesane has previously been linked to French-side Montpellier, but Pirates are yet to receive an offer for the 24-year-old player

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Sesane, while others said the player must ignore interest from other clubs and should focus on his career at Pirates

European clubs are starting to show an interest in Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane after the player's impressive displays at the club.

Sesane was previously linked with French-side Montpellier, and a Dutch club has now joined the list of clubs interested in the Pirates defender.

Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Sesane has attracted interest from overseas clubs. Image: sesane04.

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old has emerged as a star in the Pirates side and could soon form a formidable centre-back pairing with the returning Olisa Ndah, who he has a special relationship with.

Thabiso Sesane is attracting interest from overseas clubs

Sesane has emerged as a target for a Dutch club, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club are yet to receive official offers for the player who impressed local fans with his silky footwork last season.

The source said:

"There are overseas clubs interested in Sesane, but there have been no official bids for the player who is highly valued at Pirates. The teams from France and Holland have been pleased by what they have seen, and the club is expecting bids, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to sell at this stage of the season. The coach is determined to have a strong squad that can compete at different levels, so it might be detrimental to the side if they lose a key player now."

Sesane is a fan favourite at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

Pirates want to keep Sesane

This season, Pirates aim for multiple titles in the PSL, CAF Champions League, and Nedbank Cup, while they have already secured the MTN8 trophy.

Pirates are second on the PSL log and need a positive result against Al-Ahly on Saturday, 18 January 2025, to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners.

In addition, the club will begin their Nedbank Cup title defence against PSL rival Richards Bay after being drawn against the side in the last 32 of the 2025 tournament.

Orlando Pirates are building a squad that can compete in different competitions this season. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Sesane

Local football fans praised Sesane on social media, saying the player has the skills to excel overseas, while others said he must focus on his career at Pirates.

Valley Barnes is not a fan:

"He will score three own goals there and come back."

Madimetja Betha admires Sesane:

"A centre-back is a difficult position to play, and Thabiso Sesane masters it very well, especially considering his young age."

Peter Kobue says Sesane needs to focus on his game:

"This is a distraction to Sesane; the boy is contracted to Pirates."

Mandla Masiteng says Sesane can go:

"We will develop another defender in our development squad, as always."

Nkosy Vilane named a price for Sesane:

“R30million.”

Orlando Pirates welcome two players back from injury

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have welcomed defenders OIisa Ndah and Tapelo Xoki back from injury ahead of their match against Al-Ahly on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

The pair returned to full training, and Pirates also received positive news about Goodman Mosele and Zakhele Lepasa's recoveries.

