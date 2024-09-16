Sello Motlaung's passing on 15 September has left the South African entertainment industry in mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues

Florence Masebe, in a heartfelt post on X, highlighted the ongoing issue of artists not receiving royalties while paying tribute to Motlaung

Social media users praised Masebe for her advocacy on artists' compensation and echoed her concerns

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The South African entertainment industry is mourning the death of another popular star. Veteran actor Sello Motlaung reportedly passed away on Sunday, 15 September. Actress Florence Masebe posted a touching post.

Florence Masebe reacts to Sello Motlaung's death. Image: @flomasebe and @sellodillo

Source: Instagram

Florence Masebe mourns Sello Motlaung

Tributes are pouring in for veteran actor Sello Motlaung, who recently passed away. Actress Florence Masebe is among the many people who reacted to the Backstage star's untimely passing.

Taking to her X page, Flo Masebe raised an important point about artists' compensation in the industry. The former Muvhango actress wrote:

"Just RIPs. Still no royalties. 💔💔💔"

In another post, the actress shared a picture of Sello Motlaung and the late star Mpho Sebeng and wrote:

"Vhathu vhanga. 🕊️💔🕊️"

Mzansi reacts to Florence Masebe's post

Social media users shared the same sentiments with the actress. Many applauded her for speaking up and submitting a Bill that caters to artists' royalties.

@MotheoLebelo said:

"Eish mara 😢 💔"

@Mphahleletk commented:

"I remember you making a submission in parliament, but the Bill is yet to be signed. Do you, by any chance, know why?"

@i_am_shumani added:

"She’s talking to you @GaytonMcK @SportArtsCultur @PresidencyZA."

@lindiwefoko commented:

"Eish, mama💔"

@missqueenkc wrote:

"Till we meet again."

@TerryRaphadu added:

"I’m sorry. My condolences 💐"

Katlego Danke reacts to Sello Motloung’s death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Danke was overcome with emotion as she paid tribute to her late friend, Sello Motloung.

Just hours after the news of actor Ntate Sello Motloung's death broke out, fans and colleagues were overcome with grief. The late 016 FM star passed away on 15 September 2024 and was honoured with heartfelt tributes from fans and fellow thespians who had the chance to work with him before his untimely death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News