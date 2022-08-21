Who is Hassie Harrison? Age, spouse, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Hassie Harrison is among the female artists that fans and colleagues love in the entertainment industry. The love many people have for her is evident in profound ways, especially at the premiere of her television show Tacoma FD when her colleague presented her with a birthday cake.

Hassie Harrison attends the Los Angeles premiere of Ambulance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Hassie Harrison is a Dallas-born American rising actress and social media personality. She became popular after starring as a lead actress in the 2019 movie The Iron Orchard. However, Hassie Harrison's profile shows that she has numerous movies to her credit that might not have been popular.

Profile summary

Full name Hassie Harrison Gender Female Date of birth 20th March 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5’ 6” Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Body measurements 36-24-36 Mother Laurie Harrison Relationship status Dating Partner Austin Nicholas Profession Actress and social media personality Net worth $2 million Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Hassie Harrison's background information

The young actress is one of the fast-rising stars in the entertainment industry. Months after the premiere of her movie Yellowstone, she still gets inundated with messages from her teeming fans and supporters.

When was Hassie Harrison born?

Hassie Harrison was born on the 20th of March 1990 in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. In 2022, reports suggest she stands at the height of 168cm or 5’ 6”.

How old is Hassie Harrison?

Hassie, an avid and experienced theatrical graduate, is 32 years of age (2022). Little is known about her parents and she does not speak much about her father. Her mother, Laurie Harrison, is heavily involved in theatre works for children. Hassie reportedly gained interest in acting from her mother's line of work and decided to walk the path of formal and modern theatre art and education.

At a mere 15 years of age, Hassie started college in Copenhagen, Denmark. She sharpened her theatric skills and studied at the European Cinema before she attended a drama school with Ivana Chubbuck as the head coach. She later joined Upright Citizens Brigade, where she learned comedy skills and intricacies.

Hassie at the Los Angeles Premiere of Ambulance. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Career

In 2014, Hassie Harrison made her professional debut in one episode of a TV series named LA Rangers. The same year, she featured in three episodes of another TV series, Hart Dixie. Hassie's debut movie was Southbound, where she played Jem. Her appearance in these movies and TV shows was more of a walk up the ladder of fame with projects where she played minor roles until 2018.

Harrison had her breakthrough and became popular after featuring as Mazie Wales in The Iron Orchard in 2018. Then she got the lead role in the currently running TV series Tacoma FD, where she plays Lucy McConky. Tacoma FD currently has about 36 episodes.

Who plays the blonde barrel racer in Yellowstone?

In addition to the above mentioned, the beautiful actress also made waves with her role in Yellowstone. Hassie Harrison played the character of Laramie, a blonde barrel racer.

What shows has Hassie Harrison been in?

Some of Hassie's movies and TV shows include the following:

LA Rangers (2014-2015)

(2014-2015) The Astronaut Wives Club (2015)

(2015) Dementia (2015)

(2015) The First Time (2016)

(2016) Chunk and Bean (2016)

(2016) Fat Camp (2017)

(2017) The Iron Orchard (2018)

(2018) AXL (2018)

(2018) Max Reload and the Nether Blasters (2020)

(2020) Yellowstone (2020-2021)

(2020-2021) Back to Lyla (2020)

Who is Hassie Harrison dating?

Harrison first dated Wilson Bethel before dating Austin Nicholas, her colleague in the movie industry. Interestingly, her relationship with Nicholas has been ongoing for a long time.

Dating rumours have long been confirmed as the duo post their loved-up photos on their social media accounts and attend events together, such as walking the red carpet of SeaChange Summer Party.

Harrison attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Far From Home at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

The lovebirds have also occasionally featured on the same movie sets, though they have had some ups and downs while being with each other. Hassie Harrison's spouse once allegedly had romantic encounters with some of his ex-girlfriends.

Net worth

According to reports, Hassie Harrison's net worth is $2 million, and she charges about $1,000 for Instagram promotions. Her net worth accrues her salaries and income from her acting career and social media promotions.

Hassie Harrison demonstrated a keen interest in theatre works from childhood. She put in a great deal of effort going to school to study modern theatre intricacies and become the best she could be. Even though she started early, she only managed to become a big name in the industry in 2018, validating the number of years she put into formation.

