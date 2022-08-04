Not many have the opportunity to finish their education for various reasons. Many people did not receive the marks they were hoping for either, and they cannot fulfil their dreams of studying further since each tertiary education has minimum point requirements. There are other ways to achieve your dreams, thanks to tertiary institutions like Damelin. Here we discuss Damelin's courses for 2022 without a matric requirement and whether or not you can finish your studies there.

Courses at Damelin college consist of an exhaustive list of what you can study, with everything from journalism, media and marketing to accounting and information technology being available for you to pick and choose what suits your preferred future career path. This wide variety helps people to identify what they want to do and get the chance to learn further, even without high school qualifications.

The short answer is yes for those wondering 'can I do matric at Damelin College?' but there are conditions involved. Here we outline what Damelin courses in 2022 you can look forward to learning, everything you need to know about the process, and the Damelin matric fees for 2022.

Can I do my matric at Damelin?

First, if you wish to complete your high school diploma, you may be curious to know if you can do it in this tertiary education. Thankfully, this college offers you a chance to obtain your National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Amended Senior Certificate. An NSC is the country's current matriculation certificate, with grade 12 as the matriculation grade.

Damelin matric online application in 2022 may no longer be available for full-time students, as we are already more than halfway into the year. However, you can still register for the upcoming year of 2023 so long as to secure your spot next year, or you can apply now for part-time or fully online learning. Damelin grade 11 and 12 fees are subject to change, so it is best to contact a consultant for the updated fees list.

Can I study for a degree without matric?

If you choose not to obtain an NSC, there may be other options, too, with conditions. Many colleges, for example, Damelin, offer various classes for you to learn without qualification, depending on your degree. Generally, courses like bookkeeping or beauty do not require an NSC at many colleges, but you need to look up each university or college specific to confirm.

What can I study at Damelin without matric?

You may be asking yourself, 'which courses can I do without matric' regarding this institution in specific. Here is a list of what you can look forward to learning without an NSC there:

Financial management courses (bookkeeping, accounting) (ICB)

Entrepreneurship and business management courses (CIMA)

Human Resources Management courses

Courses for 'parents who need to take care of children'

Computer technology courses

Interior design and photographic technique courses

Project magement courses

Makeup artistry courses

Secretarial training programmes/courses

Courses in hospitality and tourism management

Classes that are less than a semester in length

Military qualifications

What courses are offered at Damelin?

Besides those specific courses which can be done without a high school diploma, here is the list of career paths that you can study at Damelin overall while taking into account that what you can study at the institution differs on which branch you choose to learn at. Contact a consultant for a comprehensive, detailed list of their courses, as this is just an outline of their faculties.

Digital marketing

Business management strategy

Design and creative

Career and personal development

Cyber security and technology

Data science and analysis

Human resources and training

Law and social sciences

Marketing and sales

Operations and logistics

Project and programme management

Education and teaching

Future studies

Finance and investment

Health and wellness

Information technology (IT)

Management and leadership

Finding Damelin courses without your matric in 2022 are surprisingly easy, which is ideal for those who are worried about not being able to reach their dreams due to having no National Senior Certificate to their name. Contact an institution employee for more in-depth details on how the process works.

