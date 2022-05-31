University of Johannesburg students used a 3D printer to build a six-room RDP house in just a single day

The Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg shared clips and pics of the creation online

The people of Mzansi were both impressed and worried about the work as they know it will take people’s jobs

While Government struggles to build one three-room RDP house in a week, students from the University of Johannesburg built a six-room in just one day. Technology is changing things and the people of Mzansi want an explanation from Government as to what has been holding them up.

Image: Twitter @txm1971

RDP houses were a promise from Government as part of their redistribution of resources initiative when South Africa became a democracy. However, some have been waiting years for their homes and have lost hope.

Twitter user @txm1971, who is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg, shared some incredible footage and pictures of the six-room RDP house that students from UJ were building using a 3D printer.

It is truly remarkable to see the capabilities of technology and how the youth of Mzansi is making headway with the transformations that come with the rise of the robotic age.

Take a look at some of the incredible clips and pic:

People of Mzansi wowed by the innovation but raise questions for Government

While people were blown away by what these students managed to accomplish in just one day, they were also wondering why the government is taking so long with RDP houses if this kind of technology is at their fingertips. Many were also worried about the jobs machines like this would take.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@breezy9013 said:

“About 360 homes a year per machine? And that takes the jobs of the concrete and brick layers? This is a great idea but I don't think it's easy to scale up and it will take too many jobs.”

@MTshwaku said:

“It’s possible, it was approved by AgreemaSA, 5 to 10 years back, it’s just that here in SA we don’t embrace new technology.”

@RyanNgwenya6 said:

@terraby95581599 said:

"Give them power, you will see flames": Mzansi discusses the EFF's promise to build RDP houses in Sandton

In other RDP house news, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters made promises to the people of South Africa over in hopes of getting people to vote for them at the local government elections which took place in November 2021.

At the political organisation's manifesto launch, the EFF stated that if they were given the power to govern the City of Johannesburg, they would build RDP houses for the poor in the affluent suburb of Sandton.

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters that the party would make an effort to find suitable land to build houses for those in need.

