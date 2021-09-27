South Africans seem to have doubts about the Economic Freedom Fighters promises made to them in their manifesto launch

The EFF has stated that it plans to build RDP houses in the rich neighbourhood of Sandton in Johannesburg

Some people on social media say perhaps the EFF should be given a chance in the next elections

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters have made promises to the people of South Africa over the weekend in hopes of getting people to vote for them at the local government elections in November.

At the political organisation's manifesto launch, the EFF stated that if they were given the power to govern the City of Johannesburg, they would build RDP houses for the poor in the affluent suburb of Sandton.

South Africans are not convinced that the EFF will build RDP houses in Sandton.

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters that the party would make an effort to find suitable land to build houses for those in need, according to a report by IOL.

Malema stated that the party's manifesto centred around addressing the needs of people who come from impoverished backgrounds. In addition, the party's manifesto also focuses on service delivery in local governments, according to the Daily Maverick.

South Africans discuss Malema's plans to build RDP houses in Sandton

The EFF's bold promise to build houses in Sandton was a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Some of the EFF supporters were all for the party's plans and stated that people have the wrong idea about Malema's plans, with one person saying the people think the EFF will build the same houses as the ANC does.

Other social media users poked fun at the EFF's promise and simply couldn't imagine it happening. Here is what people had to say:

@nunukhumalo said:

"I am thinking let us all vote for the EFF so that we get RDP houses in Sandton, personally I can't wait to receive mine at Riverclub. Amandla."

@Shinga_10 said:

"More reason for people to not vote EFF, RDP is a tender scam. People can build better houses for themselves. Give serviced stands to people, especially workers."

@SkythianFS said:

"The ANC government has dehumanised RDP houses to a point where black people do not believe it can be houses suitable to be situated in Sandton. Have you seen the so-called RDPs that are promised by the EFF? I think they'd look suitable around Sandton."

@mbongzozo said:

"Their fear is based on the quality of RDP houses that have been issued by the government. They should see the house that has been built by EFF and given to ppl. @Sentletse will provide furniture. Dignity is being restored to Africans."

“Land and jobs”: EFF launches people’s manifesto ahead of local elections

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema promised to take up the spear and continue to fight for economic emancipation under the theme of "land and jobs".

The EFF has launched its election campaign with what it calls the "people's manifesto". Malema dedicated the launch to Winnie Mandela and sang her praises and hailed her as a "fearless freedom fighter".

"The 26th of September is the birth date of a revolutionary, a commander of ground forces and true Freedom Fighter, Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela."

He said that the manifesto is based on "truthful observations" that South Africa faces a number of serious issues around poverty and access to education and healthcare.

