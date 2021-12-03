A popular Facebook group shared some pictures of a shack that has had beautiful interior design work done

The images shows a lovely kitchen, spacious lounge and comfortable bedroom fit for any loving family

The post has gained a number of comments from social media users who were highly impressed by the work of the owner

Images of a wonderfully done interior within a shack have inspired tons of locals online. Craft To Life shared a number of snaps of the inside and outside of the corrugated iron dwelling with its unique designs.

In one image, a kitchen with a stove, dining table, cupboards and fridge can be seen. In another, a beautiful lounge set with a coffee table, TV (on a stand), a rug and washing machine are all visible, surrounded by corrugated iron.

The comfortable living space looked fit for a family and social media users were beyond amazed at the creativity of the owner.

This stunning shack's interior design has wowed social media users. Image: Craft To Life

Source: Facebook

Check the out below:

Below are some of the comments left by inspired individuals:

Surina Carstens shared:

"Beautiful. You can see the pride in their house and obviously they worked hard for what they have."

Linda Neilson Oliphant simply wrote:

"It's so lovely."

Lorraine Graham said:

"So much love in this home, it oozes with welcome!"

Rodney Justin Salmon responded with:

"Total class and style. Well done."

Stacey Harrison commented:

"It’s beautiful but I’d be concerned for the heat and/or cold temps without insulation. The heat would turn it into an oven."

Zelyne Aharon added:

"Spotless and lots of pride."

