A group of women have stunned many people as they turned their huts into magnificent looking structures

The creative women made use of items as animals dung, coloured clays and ash in creating the fine designs

Social media users have hailed the talented women, urging that their concept be used in modernizing huts

Before the advent of brick houses in modern times, residing in huts was the norm in African countries.

But a group of women stuck with the the old style of house and gave it a facelift like it were brick houses.

They used dung and coloured clays Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Linda Amiani

Source: UGC

In photos shared on LinkedIn by a multimedia journalist identified as Linda Amiani, the women's huts had well-crafted patterns on their bodies with breath-taking interiors that left many wondering what was used in beautifying it.

Speaking on the items involved in the decoration, a man named David explained that the women used animals dungs and other items.

He said:

"This is the norm among most Kalenjins, the huts get serious decorations towards Christmas. Ingredients are dung, Ash, and special color clays."

It is said that the women are from Matobo, Zimbabwe.

Social media reacts

Tim Rundle opined:

"Now for the upmarket lodges to appreciate this incredible and relevant art work and include it wholly in their interiors."

CPA Peter Kiiru wrote:

"Why can’t we upgrade our slums with such designs? They appear affordable to construct and habitable! With provisions of clean water & modern toilets, this would be an ideal village to live in.

"Tourists visit Africa to come and experience (enjoy) memorable nights in the bush in such designs. They pay handsomely. We need to change our mindset. We should embrace the African design!"

Richard Muttai stated:

"Amazing work. I remember growing up in the village during Christmas season. The huts were turned into absolute beauty!"

Olatunbosun Obayomi remarked:

"Reminds me of color designs of kemet ( Egypt) tombs, temples and sarcophagus.

"Amazing!"

Source: Briefly.co.za