South African rappers Nadia Nakai and Blxckie will be representing South Africa at the British BET Awards

Nadia Nakai and Blxckie will have to compete against other global artists such as Benjamin Epps, Black Sherif and Central Cee to name a few

Fans of Blxckie and Nadia Nakai celebrated their nominations as they expressed their wishes that one of them would bring the award home

Nadia Nakai and Blxckie will be contenders for the same prize at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The rappers Nadia Nakai and Blxckie were nominated in one category among other major contenders.

Nadia Nakai and Blxckie will compete over who has the best flow at the BET UK hip hop awards and fans could not be more excited. Image: Instagram/@blxckie_/nadianakai

Nadia Nakai and Blxckie reacted to the news on social media. Fans quickly flooded the rappers' comments with congratulations while other netizens defended Nadia Nakai from trolls who questioned her representing South Africa.

Nadia Nakai and Blxckie fly South Africa's flag at BET UK Hip-Hop Awards

According to ZAlebs, Nadia Nakai and Blxckie are nominated for the Best International Flow Award. Both rappers celebrated on the socials with posts reacting to the news.

The artists will have to face off against each other as well as other international rappers Benjamin Epps, Black Sherif, Haviah Mighty, Central Cee and more. Many fans remarked that the competition was tough. See the full list below:

The winner will be determined on 4 October at the awards ceremony hosted by Fat Joe. Fans of the rappers are looking forward to the date is there confident to bring the price home. Some trolls tried to come for Nadia Nakai's nomination because of her Zimbabwean heritage, but fans quickly defended Nadia.

@BubbleBlueBabe commented:

"Nadia nakai, Well done baby."

@sandile_nkanini commented:

"It's coming home."

@RealHlengiWay commented:

"Blxckie, you deserve this and more, well-done BET nominated artist."

@Sinister_Flexx commented:

"Blxckie, DBN representative."

@IAmVilleBoy commented:

"For Somnyama, Blxckie to bring this one home."

@greedya_sa_ commented:

"Congratulations for the nominee dawg [Blxckie], but the competition is tought did you 'cav Central Cee over there?"

