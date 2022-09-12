Cassper Nyovest was in a good mood as he asked if there was a way to contact all his blocked haters on the socials

One of Mzansi's fave rappers, Cassper Nyovest, took to social media to celebrate his latest wins by flexing them over naysayers

Cassper Nyovest and his fans had a good laugh about those who hate him, while others continued to express their dislike for the rapper

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has been having a good season in his career and is eager for all haters to know. Cassper Nyovest let it be known on social media that he wants to gloat about his achievements to those who do not like him.

Cassper Nyovest let supporters know that his good fortunes would anger haters, and he wanted to share it with them. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest/Gett Images/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest let his supporters know that his thriving career would upset some people. Cassper Nyovest was met with many reactions over his bragging on social media.

Cassper Nyovest calls on all his haters

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to tell people that he wants to unblock people who hate him so they can see how great life is for him. He said:

"Is there an easier way to unblock the thousands I've blocked on Twitter? I really need these people to see this greatness! Pardon my arrogance!"

Cassper Nyovest's tweet was met with applause from his fans. Many were not impressed by Cassper as they found his post to be cringy and childish.

@Ngcebo98980502 commented:

"Stop doing things for people. Thanks, Bye."

@DimakatsoJessy commented:

"You are honestly annoying. Act your age geez!"

@MthokohMdlalose commented:

"Oh trust me they do see everything you post even ko Instagram."

@GomolemoLesabe commented:

"He monna they must stay outside.. we love it ge bare kopa di screenshot."

@AndyPhylany commented:

"They'll see it...blocked or not...you're big."

@BellzSeisa commented:

"Nah we'll screenshot for them."

@GomolemoLesabe

"He monna they must stay outside.. we love it ge bare kopa di screenshot."

Cassper shuts up trolls by sharing pics with Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, and Dave

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has decided to put an end to the debate over whether he actually met Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle in London.

Mufasa took to Twitter to share photos of his lit night out with the stars. Cassper Nyovest appears to be very familiar with them, as Busta even has his arms around Cassper in one photo.

The photos are currently trending, with many netizens taking to Cassper's comments section to react to the pics.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News