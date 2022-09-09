Cassper Nyovest took to social media to share pictures from his memorable night with Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle

This comes after Mufasa was labelled a liar due to a lack of proof when he claimed to have partied with the stars

South Africans are flocking to the 4 Steps Back singer to respond to the viral photos of the famous faces having fun

Cassper Nyovest has decided to put an end to the debate over whether he actually met Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappele in London.

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share snaps with Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. Images: @casspernyovest/Instagram, Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images, and Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mufasa took to Twitter to share photos of his lit night out with the stars. Cassper Nyovest appears to be very familiar with them, as Busta even has his arms around Cassper in one photo.

Cassper Nyovest shared the following images on Twitter:

The photos are currently trending, with many netizens taking to Cassper's comments section to react to the pics.

@theabsolutedean said:

"I only know Chris Rock there."

@ThamiMilis wrote:

"Cassper remains the king of HIP HOP"

@ZikhaliJozi shared:

"Aw mfethu mara that day you said no one was allowed to take pictures in the club and now this??"

@bigxhosa_ posted:

"Kind of reminds me of that night I spent with Kanye West, The Rock, and Kevin Hart but cameras were not allowed"

@BonganiMkhawane replied:

"Yhoooo!! you really had a blast with the O'jays and the Manhattan Brothers."

@sipho_93 commented:

"The legends are not wearing shades and they hung out with you even though you're just a nobody compared to them...you just had to be a celeb ne."

@UThabo_Mkhizee also said:

"They finally allowed you to take pictures "

@SthembiD added:

"Cassper is out here making sure his haters are breathing through the wound "

Cassper Nyovest raves about UK lit Party with Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 4 Steps Back hitmaker Cassper Nyovest is in the United Kingdom and appears to be having the time of his life.

Taking to Twitter, Nyovest shared a lengthy social media thread to his fans, gushing about a lit party he attended. Cass was hanging out with big names like the legendary American rapper Busta Rhymes, hilarious comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle, and a slew of other talented celebrities.

Cass said that his first interaction with Busta Rhymes on the night wasn't the best, but after getting to know each other, they couldn't leave each other's sides.

