Netizens were touched to see a compassionate and caring teacher cradling and comforting his learner, who was seemingly upset

The teacher noted that love is the best lesson a teacher could ever give a little child

Some netizens wished this generation of teachers could've been there during their time, citing it would have helped many overcome their traumas

In a heartwarming video, a teacher cradles a student, illustrating the impact of love and empathy in the classroom. Images: @minnie_ndabeni.

In a world where achievements and grades measure education, this teacher was seen cradling and comforting one of her learners.

The video posted by @minnie_ndabeni touched many netizens who noted the impact teachers can have on their learners through simple acts of kindness and empathy.

Mzansi wished to have a different breed of teachers back in the day

In the video titled "In the world of little learners, love is the best lesson," this teacher showed compassion for her learners, which many wished they could have encountered with their teachers.

Aluta Lulu Bongoza humorously remembered his harsh and strict school experience:

"Sasifundiswa zi anaconda😭" [We were taught by anaconda.]

Mrs Manana, Ntombifuthi 🌺🌺 echoed Lulu's sentiments and said:

"Khona othi thina sasifundiswa ama dragon😂😂😂😂" [Someone said dragons taught us.]

Nomfundo added that:

"Othisha bethu ibizi nkanyamba koda 😩😩😩" [Our teachers were evil spirited.]

MaSkhosana praised the teacher and noted that God bless her heart for her compassion and understanding:

"Inkosi ikubusise ma 🥺🥺"

Keithy02🦋🖤🦋 shared a definitive memory:

"Owam uthisha wayeshayan ngempama ka grade 1😂😂😂 mawkhala ekhaya babengangkholwa nhlobo mengisho 😂😂😂" [My grade one teacher would slap you is you would cry, my family still remembers it.]

Nandi.🤍 reflecting the tender emotions the video evoked:

"Oh bakithi🥺🥺"

Lisa ❤️ also noted her inner child is healed through the care their children receive at school:

"These young educators are healing our inner child through abantwana bethu, we appreciate you 💝🥰"

TBK MGABHAZI, representing the voice of many parents, stated:

"🥰🥰🥰Syabonga singabazali." [As parents, we thank you.]

In another video, she was seen comforting another learner who was crying:

