An 8-month-old baby escaping a walker went viral, amusing netizens with their agility

The video, shared by @sinemazondi, features playful comments like "Take out her batteries and hide her in the cupboard"

The mom humorously captioned, "Ayi they gave me a wrong babe🤣🤣ngeke"

This eight-month-old spider girl escaped her walking ring like a pro. Images: @sinemazondi.

In a heartwarming and hilarious video that has taken social media by storm, an 8-month-old baby escaped a walker with impressive agility, leaving netizens in stitches.

The video, posted by @sinemazondi, showcases the baby effortlessly manoeuvring out of the walking ring, much to their mother's surprise.

Netizens laugh at the baby

The mom captioned the video, "Ayi they gave me a wrong babe🤣🤣ngeke," capturing the playful disbelief and humour of the situation.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers amused by the baby's unexpected escape skills.

iChubelihle noted the baby's energy, which seemed like she was running on batteries:

"Mkhipheni amaBattery nimfohloze ekhabetheni😭😭😭🤣🤣" [Take out her batteries and hide her in the cupboard.]

AKEELA_KEIN👑 commented:

"NeFence uzoyeqa kanje 😭😭😭😭😭" [Next, they'll be jumping fences like this.]

Tenza Mbuso, who is seemingly the baby's daddy, jokingly called for a DNA:

"Ekabani lengane😩😩 ngicela DNA ngeke😂😂" [Whose child is this? I need a DNA test.]

lindoh_omuhle added that:

"Uvele aye ngekhanda😭😭" [Just going headfirst.]

MsEnergy29 also noted:

"Umama beka jumper ama fence for ukuya kubaba😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" [The mom also jumped the fence to go to dad.]

nondu_shange1 noted the child was a little spider girl:

"😳😳 Jehovah sesizozala spider man manje" [Jehovah, we are now birthing Spider-Man.]

sweet_lemon exclaimed:

"Iphara ulibona zisuka nje ebhandeni😂😂😂😂😂" [You can see they are a little troublemaker right from the start.]

