Social media users have showered the DJ and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane with compliments on Twitter, naming her the best female DJ in Mzansi

This came after a Twitter user posted a picture of DJ Zinhle, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Hlo and Uncle Waffles, asking who is the best female DJ

Many people have since taken to the comments section to react and one person said: "You can’t compare Dj Zinhle and Lamiez against DJs who are still trying to find their feet"

Twitter user, @KingDon_za sparked a debate on Twitter after asking fellow Twitter users to pick the best female DJ between DJ Zinhle, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Hlo and Uncle Waffles

While a few people mentioned Uncle Waffles, who will be performing at Coachella this year, many mentioned DJ Zinhle and Lamiez Holworthy. DJ Hlo was dragged, as many said they did not understand why she was even mentioned.

Social media users name DJ Zinhle best female DJ in Mzansi

Taking to @KingDon_za's comments section, Twitter users said DJ Zinhle was not only the best female DJ in South Africa but in Africa as a whole.

Zinhle has been named the number one best female DJ in Africa for the fourth time in a row by DjaneTop.

@KabeloMohlah02 said:

"DJ Zinhle bro and she is not just the best in South Africa but in Africa as a whole."

@View_see wrote:

"This one is not fair because we don't know Hlo's music (yet she has a song of the year I know), Zinhle hasn't been playing amaPiano sets, while Waffles kills them. Lamiez, I hardly listen to her, so no comments on her. It should be Waffles, DBN gogo, and Tango Supreme. Same genre."

@MVP_VPM responded:

"DJ Zinhle is the only one with a proven track record and is still hot 17 years later. Keeping that relevance, keeping the beat going for almost two decades. I'm sorry we can’t begin to even compare. She’s not just a legend, she’s also a pioneer. The others gave a lot to learn."

@g4swater:

"You're disrespecting Zinhle.. remove her and put Cyan... Zinhle is in her own league.. put Zinhle next to the top Male DJs."

Mzansi impressed as DjaneTop names DJ Zinhle the best female DJ in Africa

In another article, Briefly News reported that DjaneTop named DJ Zinhle the number 1 best female DJ in Africa again last year, 2022.

Congratulatory messages flooded in for DJ Zinhle in December last year, 2022, after DjaneTop named her the best female DJ title in Africa for the fourth time in a row.

The popular DJ took to her social media platforms to celebrate her win, giving all the glory to God. "For the fourth year in a row, I am Africa's number one female DJ. Praise God!" Zinhle wrote.

