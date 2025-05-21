Mbali Nkosi will be releasing her debut EP, Elements , in May 2025, marking the beginning of her DJing career

The former Rockville actress said that although she has been acting for more than two decades, music has always been her dream

Nkosi said her EP and her entire sound are Afropop, but she initially wanted to be a hip-hop DJ

Mbali Nkosi went from acting to being a DJ, but she has revealed that this did not happen overnight.

Mbali Nkosi will be releasing her debut EP 'Elements'. Image: Theembalinkosi

Source: Instagram

Actress Mbali Nkosi delves deeper on music career

Former reality TV star and actress Mbali Nkosi is ready to show Mzansi her music skills, which she has been harbouring since her high school days.

Mbali Nkosi told TshisaLIVE that she had planned this for a very long time, but she had been waiting for the right time.

Before gracing her beauty on shows like Big Brother Mzansi Season 2 and Mzansi Magic's Rockville, Mbali Nkosi had started working in the music industry. However, depression led to her putting things on pause - but not entirely.

“In between acting, I would be taking lessons,” she told the news publication.

Mbali Nkosi enrolled at a DJing school in 2022 to polish her skills. However, her passion for music began during her childhood. The publication reports that Nkosi co-wrote Thembi Seete's Free and Lira's Denim.

These were not the only stars she wrote for. Nkosi said that during her matric exams, she was in the studio writing Free, and on the same day, she had to write her final paper.

“We were putting in the time. There was no platform to show the amount of work we put in at the time.”

More on Mbali Nkosi's music

Taking to Instagram, Nkosi announced that her EP was available for pre-saving. The final release date is 23 May 2025. She described her sound as Afro-tech, paying homage to nature's five elements.

"I’m so excited to finally share that my debut EP Elements is dropping on May 23rd! This one is really close to my heart — it’s a sonic journey through the five African elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Spirit. Each track represents a part of nature and the self, grounding, flowing, igniting, drifting, and transcending," she wrote.

In the "spiritual" EP, she featured the likes of Black Motion, Rowlene and Spice Drums.

"I had the honour of working with some incredible artists and creatives like @spice.drums, @realblackmotion, @buhlebendalomda, @rowlene_, @boskasie, Deepa & Woshee, and @sandilem_ to bring this vision to life. It’s Afro-tech, it’s spiritual, it’s powerful — and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Your support means the world! With love and rhythm."

Mzansi cannot wait to hear what Nkosi has in store for them.

