Former Big Brother Mzansi season 2 contestant Mbali Nkosi has announced that she will be dropping an EP

The former Rockville actress has transitioned to music and will be releasing her debut EP in May

Fans are excited to see Mbali Nkosi in action, and many cannot wait to hear what she has in store

Mbali Nkosi has announced her new EP 'Elements' will be released in May. Image: theembalinkosi

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Mbali Nkosi is the latest to venture into the DJing industry.

Mbali Nkosi announces upcoming EP

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Mbali Nkosi, announced that she will be dropping her first-ever EP titled Elements.

The actress said on Instagram that her debut EP will drop on 23 May 2025 and that it is available for pre-saving. Mbali described her sound as Afro-tech and is rooted in nature's five elements.

"I’m so excited to finally share that my debut EP Elements is dropping on May 23rd! This one is really close to my heart — it’s a sonic journey through the five African elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Spirit. Each track represents a part of nature and the self, grounding, flowing, igniting, drifting, and transcending," she revealed.

Mbali Nkosi has announced her debut EP 'Elements'. Image: theembalinkosi

Source: Instagram

Mbali worked with the likes of Black Motion, singer Rowlene and Spice Drums to name a few. She described this project as spiritual and powerful. Mbali Nkosi concluded by thanking her fans for their support.

"I had the honour of working with some incredible artists and creatives like @spice.drums , @realblackmotion , @buhlebendalomda , @rowlene_, @boskasie , Deepa & Woshee, and @sandilem_ to bring this vision to life. It’s Afro-tech, it’s spiritual, it’s powerful — and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Your support means the world! With love and rhythm."

Mbali posted the link, view it below:

Mzansi shares excitement for Mbali Nkosi's project

Fans are eager to hear what Mbali Nkosi has in store and are super proud of her. Some fans let her know that they have pre-saved the project, saying she has put in the work. Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced she is also venturing into DJing. Here are some of the reactions:

candsngcobo stated:

"Eek! Firstly, you look gorgeous, my love, wow! And then cannot wait for this."

missdenisezimb exclaimed:

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO! FINALLY! So Proud of You!"

sandilem_ shared:

"The calendar is updated!"

victornetshimboni responded:

"You look cute and beautiful."

sharonkhuzwayo said:

"Can’t wait!! I am so proud of you."

kb_go.bang replied:

"Congratulations mama!! I can’t wait."

exclusive_hair_collection_sa said:

"She keeps on giving."

tessa_twala declared:

"Can’t wait to listen to it."

dumantando exclaimed:

"I love this for you! Congratulations Mbali. We cannot wait to feast!"

