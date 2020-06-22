Mbali Nkosi's biography: what is the Big Brother star doing in 2023?

Mbali Nkosi joined the Big Brother Mzansi house in 2013 and has been in the limelight ever since. Mbali has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry by landing several acting appearances over the years.

South African award winning business woman Mbali Nkosi. Photo: @theembalinkosi (modified by author)

Mbali Nkosi is a renowned actress, singer, and songwriter in the South African entertainment circles. She is also a social media influencer who is active on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Profile summary

Real name Mbali Nkosi Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Nonthlanthla Daphne Nkosi Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sandile Mahlangu School Le Gal Dance Academy and Edenvale High School University Boston City College Profession Presenter, actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @theembalinkosi Facebook @Mbali Nkosi

Mbali Nkosi's biography

Mbali Nkosi was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. She was born to a family of 6 children. She has four siblings: two half-sisters through her mother and a half-brother and two half-sisters through her father.

Not much is known about Mbali Nkosi's parents except that the mother, Nonthlanthla Daphne Nkosi, died of HIV/AIDS.

One of Mbali Nkosi's siblings is the late Nkosi Johnson, whose birth name was Xolani Nkosi was legally adopted by a Public relations officer, Gail Johnson. He died of AIDS-related illnesses in 2001 at the age of 12.

How old is Mbali Nkosi?

The South African actress is 34 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 October 1989. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Education

She was enrolled at Le Gal Dance Academy when she was five years old. The academy was a dance school that trained Mbali in Tap, Ballet, Spanish, and modern dance.

Mbali joined Edenvale High School, from where she graduated in 2007. She later joined the Boston City College for her Business Management degree in 2012.

Career

Mbali acted as a dancer in the musical drama series Angel's Song that aired on M-NET in 2006. Later, in 200 she and Moagi Seete co-wrote the song Free. It was recorded by Moagi's sister Thembi Seete, for her music album Music is My Life.

The song was later selected for the song of the year at the SAMAS South African Music Awards. In 2008, Mbali started dancing professionally and touring different countries worldwide. She was performing in concerts, events, and TV shows by this time.

Her rise to prominence came through her participation in the fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi in 2013, where she secured the second-place position. Additionally, Mbali presented for Coca-Cola's roadshow program during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Some of the TV shows she has appeared in include:

TV show Seasons appeared MTV Shuga Season 7 Rockville Season 2 and season 3 Zabalaza Season 2 Generations Season 1 Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 A Date with Arthur Season 1 The Queen Season 1 All-access Mzansi Season 10 to season 12

What is Mbali Nkosi doing now?

Mbali continues her career as an actress and producer while pursuing business ventures. She founded Emme, an online clothing brand, Azuri Beauty, specializing in beauty and cosmetics, and Hotberry Corporation, a marketing agency.

What is Mbali Nkosi's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, Mbali Nkosi's net worth is alleged to be ranging from $1 million to $5 million. She has amassed her wealth through her career as an actress, businesswoman and brand endorsement deals.

Who is Mbali Nkosi's boyfriend

Mbali is dating Sandile Mahlangu, a South African actor and singer best known for his roles in the popular TV series Single Guys. Mbali Nkosi and Sandile Mahlangu began dating in 2022 and have been spotted on several occasions attending events together.

Mbali was rumored to be romantically involved with Kaizer Motaung Junior, a former soccer player at Amakhosi. Mbali and Kaizer dated in 2016, followed by a breakup and subsequent reconciliation in 2020. Not much is known about what happened.

Are Mbali Nkosi and Jessica Nkosi related?

Although Mbali and Jessica Nkosi share a surname, they are not related. They are both public figures in the entertainment industry in their own right. They share a passion for acting and presenting and are often assumed to be related. Mbali was born in Johannesburg, while Jessica was born in Kwazulu-Natal.

Fast facts

She is an award-winning businesswoman.

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She has a cute white and brown chihuahua named Coco.

She loves travelling and good food.

She loves flowers, particularly roses.

Mbali Nkosi is a successful actress, businesswoman and television personality. She has consistently entertained and inspired her many fans. She is also the founder of three online companies, Emme, Azuri and Hotberry Corporation.

