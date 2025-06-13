DJ Tira and Ghost Hlubi trended after flaunting luxury Mercedes-Benz cars worth millions in a now-viral post shared on 12 June

The two stars were seen posing next to a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 and an AMG Coupe, leaving petrolheads thoroughly impressed

Thanks to their massive social media following, the post has racked up thousands of reactions and comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

YouTuber Ghost Hlubi and award-winning producer DJ Tira are trending against the backdrop of their now viral Instagram post, shared on 12 June.

DJ Tira and Ghost Hlubi flaunted sleek Mercs on Instagram. Images: djtira

Source: Instagram

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the two shared a post flaunting a sleek Mercedes-Benz worth millions.

DJ Tira and Ghost Hlubi flex million-rand Mercs

Thanks to their huge social media following, the viral photo has gained thousands of comments and reactions since being shared online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The two captioned the now-viral post:

"Ghost Bearings and Ghost Hlubi #FactDurbanRocks #AmaGhost #HDJ2025 #AfroMarquee2025."

DJ Tira and Ghost Hlubi were promoting the annual Durban Rock Festival, which is slated for 5 July at the People's Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, their cars stole the spotlight. Petrolheads gave their cars a nod.

Against the post, Briefly News has connected the dots about their sleek rides worth millions.

The two stood next to a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 priced over R2 million.

The other Mercedes-Benz appears to be an AMG Coupe, which is priced over R1.7 million depending on trims, model, and year of manufacture.

A look at DJ Tira's flashiest cars

DJ Tira and Ghost Hlubi’s flashiest cars, which often make headlines, were quickly dragged into the picture.

Like those before them, the two have splurged thousands, if not millions, on their impressive fleets.

DJ Tira has a soft spot for Mercedes-Benz and has a fleet to show for it. Some of his rumoured cars include:

Audi R8

Mercedes Maybach

Mercedes AMG Coupe

Mercedes AMG G-Class G63

Mercedes-Benz C200

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Despite keeping his other cars under wraps, rumour mill has it that his fleet has an estimated value of over R20 million.

However, DJ Tira hasn’t openly addressed the rumours that often thrust him into top trends.

Inside Ghost Hlubi’s million-rand car collection

On the other hand, Ghost Hlubi has made headlines with recent car purchases.

In September last year, the celebrated YouTuber trended after posting his rumoured Audi R8 on Instagram.

He captioned the post “Blessed in abundance,” leaving many convinced that he has splurged R2.5 million for the car.

Ghost Hlubi showed off his rumoured cars. Image: ghost.hlubi

Source: Instagram

To celebrate 900,000 YouTube followers, Ghost Hlubi posted a R6.2 million Brabus-modified Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The gas-guzzling German beast was adorned with balloons and champagne, leaving many convinced that he had blessed himself with the car.

The star also gave his girlfriend Seemah a Porsche Boxster GTS worth approximately R1.1 million last Valentine's Day.

Netizens blast Ghost Hlubi over alleged Porsche purchase

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ghost Hlubi trolled after reportedly purchasing a sleek Porsche.

Netizens blasted the YouTuber after they connected the dots about his rumoured purchase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News