Popular South African rapper Saudi recently made it clear that he will not be jumping ship to amapiano

The hitmaker said he likes to infuse different sounds in his music but he will not be leaving hip-hop for good

The debate about hip-hop and R&B stars leaving their genres to join the amapiano wave has sparked heated debates on social media

The rise of amapiano has seen a number of artists from different genres jumping on the wave. Stars like Cassper Nyovest and Reason who is now known as Sizwe Alakine have all tapped on the piano wave.

Saudi shared the reasons why he will not join amapiano. Image: @saudi_rsa

Source: Instagram

Saudi reveals why he will never ditch hip-hop for amapiano

Some rappers like Nasty C and Saudi have decided to remain rooted in hip-hop despite amapiano's growing popularity.

According to TimesLIVE, Saudi shed more light on why he is not joining amapiano. The rapper got candid about his career in a tell-all interview on SlikourOnLife's The Ultimate Plug podcast.

Saudi said he loves incorporating different sounds from all genres in his music but will never release a full amapiano track. He also noted that he has R&B sounds on one of his tracks but has never considered trying the genre. He said:

"I got RnB in my song, it’s not like RnB is something I’ve considered doing."

Saudi explains that an artist's music is influenced by his fans

The star also noted that one of the many reasons why he won't join amapiano is because of his fanbase.

"You’re just influenced by people who love your music, that’s how you know and it’s great music. Maybe there's this trend that rappers become piano artists, that’s what going on, but to say to hop on piano, like would you decide to become a piano artist?"

Source: Briefly News