3 SA Artists Who Rejected Offers to Join the Amapiano Genre

Amapiano is a genre of music that has taken South Africa by storm and many artists have changed lanes to cash in on the hype.

However, a number of South African rappers have rejected the temptation and stayed true to their genre.

Briefly News takes a look at three rappers who resisted the urge to join Amapiano.

1. Lucasraps

Lucasraps has stayed true to his love of rap and has not ventured into the world of Amapiano. He said that he doesn't mind if other rappers turn to Amapiano.

His heart belongs to hip hop and nothing is going to change that.

2. Emtee

Like Lucasraps, Emtee's heart belongs to Hip Hop and he does not believe that the genre is dead in South Africa. He took to social media to let people know that Hip Hop is alive and well in Mzansi.

Time will tell how long Amapiano dominates the music scene in South Africa.

3. Nasty C

Nasty C is another rapper who has not been tempted to switch to Amapiano. He has refused to collaborate with any artists who want to duet an Amapiano song with him.

He asked people not to approach him with an Amapiano project and if he did do Amapiano he would be "faking it".

