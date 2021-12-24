Lethabo Monareng simply shared a video of himself participating in the Sithi Shwi trend on TikTok and went viral

The local actor and rugby player had peeps asking all kinds of questions in order to shoot their shots with him

His viral clip gained a massive 800 000 views on TikTok and his smile has been etched in the minds of many a social media user

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African hunk Lethabo Monareng had ladies and some gents from all over Mzansi thirsting over him. He showed off a few moves to Young Stunna's Sithi Shwi on TikTok and peeps are obsessing over him.

Lethabo's swag paired with his smooth moves and attractive looks made the video worth watching for many Saffas. The young actor seems to share quite a few videos on his account which gain views in the thousands.

This local heartthrob had ladies shooting their shots in all directions with his viral video. Image: @lethabomonareng / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video in question is pinned to the top of his profile and has a massive 861 000 views on the popular app. Lethabo also managed to rake in over 72 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas try shooting their shots with Lethabo

@riinaa1216 said:

"Can you do it again? I was walking my fish."

@karabo_peterson wrote:

"You are unbelievably gorgeous yooh aowa monna."

@thobcynjilo commented:

"Your smile is so cute!"

@usisi_wesishwapha shared:

"I found myself smiling. Your smile is contagious."

@cinnytannie added:

"Please, it's December. I'm not trying to fall in love."

Woman's dancing while working out mesmerises Mzansi with her smooth moves: "My girl is levitating"

In other news about attractive Saffas, Briefly News previously reported that @mofumahadi_K shared a 37-second clip of her working out while shaking what her mama gave her.

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts off in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

She makes her way up to the standing position and repeats as she moves her body like a worm. Her mesmerising hip movements and ability to keep herself in that position is quite shocking to most Saffas.

Source: Briefly News