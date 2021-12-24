While the Amapiano genre has certainly taken off in Mzansi, a few local rappers are choosing to stay true to their hip-hop roots. Artists like Youngsta CPT, Lucasraps and Nasty C have all explained why rap music will never lose its original ways because of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's still all love for the Amapiano kids though.

Briefly News shares why these rappers just aren't about the trendy music genre.

Youngsta CPT

Youngsta CPT has always been proud of the influences of Cape Town rap on his ever-evolving music style. The conscious rapper has been known to add some commercial flair to his music but told News 24 that he believes true hip-hop music will never die.

Asked about Amapiano music specifically, he said:

“There is still space for hip-hop. There’s room for everyone to coexist.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Artists like Youngsta CPT, Lucasraps and Nasty C are not jumping on the Amapiano wave. Images: Getty, @lucasraps_sa/Instagram, @youngstacpt/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Lucasraps

Newcomer Lucasraps may be a hip-hop artist at his purest, but he's certainly not judging those who choose to hop on the wave. Speaking about his relationship with Amapiano producer Maphorisa, the rapper says there's "no beef"

"There’s no issue, there’s no beef, there’s no smoke. I don’t have no problem with [amapiano], it’s just that I’m a hip-hop ni**a.” Lucasraps told The Plug Magazine.

Nasty C

Opening up about his thoughts on Amapiano music during an Instagram Live chat, Nasty C says making the genre requires "a different kind of energy".

He added that he loved the music but has told his friends in the game to not to even think about asking for a feature.

"I would be faking it if I did it.” Nasty C said during the Insta Live, according to FakaZANews

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg call for peace following rapper Drakeo's death

In more hip-hop news, Briefly News previously reported that revered American rapper Snoop Dogg and his counterpart Wiz Khalifa have come out to mourn the late artist Drakeo The Ruler.

Hiphop for peace

While paying their tributes to the late rapper, both Snoop and Wiz Khalifa insisted that celebrities, especially rappers should co-exist peacefully.

Taking to social media, a grieving Snoop noted that he was thrown into grief following the death of rapper Drakeo who was supposed to perform in the same concert with him.

Snoop Dogg, in a tweet seen by Briefly News, mourned the tragic demise and urged the hip hop community to embrace peace and unity.

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler.” Snoop wrote.

Snoop disclosed that he learnt of Drakeo's death while he was backstage.

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds.” Snoop added.

On his part, Wiz Khalifa did not directly mention Drakeo but addressed the surge of violence in the hip-hop community as he called for change.

“As entertainers let's try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business. Not this respecting each others family, dead homies, or area they come from. Stop using someone else’s significant other as a one up to the other person. Actually showing the same love you expect to get,” Wiz wrote.

“Not sayıng any of these are a direct cause of violence but changing them could help,” he added.

The pleas by Snoop and Wiz came barely four days after rapper Drakeo was fatally stabbed to death during an altercation at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 18.

Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation backstage around the time he had been due to perform.

Los Angeles police confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

Police told reporters no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Drakeo the Ruler was a fast-rising rapper who had more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and had collaborated with Canadian rapper Drake on the hit single Talk to Me.

Source: Briefly News