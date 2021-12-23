Jay Z Sparks Heated Beyoncé vs Michael Jackson Debate, Talks Verzuz Rap Battle

Jay-Z's comments about Beyoncé being a better performer than late superstar Michael Jackson has sparked a heated debate online

The wealthy US rapper was speaking to Alicia Keys and music exec Rob Markman when he praised his wife

Jigga also bragged that not even one rapper can beat him in a Verzuz battle because he has more rap hits, bars and rhymes

Jay-Z sparked a heated argument on social media when he compared Beyoncé to late Michael Jackson. The wealthy US rapper shared that his wife is better than the late superstar when it comes to performing.

Jay Z has claimed his wife Beyoncé is better than Michael Jackson. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker praised Bey for being one of the greatest performers of all time. According to Daily Mail, Jigga was in a Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and music exec, Rob Markman.

Jay-Z also shared that no rapper in the world can go hit-for-hit with him in a Verzuz battle. He said no one can stand on the Verzuz stage with him because he is the best when it comes to dope bars, rhymes and music catalogue.

Listen to Jay-Z here.

Jay-Z's comments divided Twitter with some supporting the 52-year-old artist's comments while some disagreed with him.

@ykmaj6 said:

"Jay-Z can’t even beat his wife in a Versuz."

@wf_kinglee wrote:

"Nobody tryna hear Jay Z rap about buying art and cryptocurrency anymore. He can resssttt now."

@BOYCOTTCAMILLE commented:

"Jay Z is right, there comes a time when the student surpasses the teacher and it doesn’t take away from the latter, it’s a testament to their success."

@thoughtfulbae wrote:

"Jay-Z said that no one can stand on the Verzuz stage with him and he DID NOT LIE."

@KathleenC1977 added:

"Think about this, JayZ comes onto Twitter to say Beyoncé is better than Michael, BUT, he never came onto Social Media, to show support for Michael, when the world was trying to ERASE HIM. Dude! I thought he was one of your hero's--no effort to defend, but effort to compare."

DJ Khaled hosts dinner for Drake, shares funny clip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Khaled hosted hip-hop superstar Drake at his Miami home, US on Monday night, 20 September. The DJ shared a hilarious video that was filmed at the dinner table.

Rapper Fat Joe was also invited at the dinner party. In the funny clip, DJ Khaled kept asking his private chef, Melissa, what was on the menu while Drake seemed hungry.

The minute-long clip was also posted by @WordOnRd on Twitter on Tuesday morning, 21 September. It had been viewed over 30 000 times on the micro-blogging app at the time of publication. Peeps shared hilarious reactions to the clip. @barbzarkive commented:

"Drake just wanna eat while DJ Khaled is just going on and on."

Source: Briefly.co.za