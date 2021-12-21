The iconic Gallo Music Company released its latest offering — a reproduction of the label’s greatest hits — to make its archives more palatable for younger audiences

Black Coffee was named the lead producer for the first part of the exciting musical project that has been available for streaming on all platforms since Friday

Trailblazing young musicians offer remixes of some of the nation’s most-loved tracks, including a remix of Brenda Fassie’s Vulindlela by Nobuhle

South Africans are in for a treat since some of the country’s favourite old-school hits are making a modernised comeback. Black Coffee collaborated with Sun El Musician, Da Capo, Muzi, Mpho Sebina and Nobuhle to create the experimental EP.

Black Cofee joined forces with successful young artists to create refreshed versions of beloved Mzansi hits. Image: @mphosebina/Instagram, @realblackcoffee/Instagram and @mvziou/Instagram

Tracks such as Brenda Fassie’s Too Late For Mama, Phuzekhemisi’s Imbizo and Winston Mankunku Ngozi’s Yakhal’Inkomo are in the project. The EP released on 17 December is the first instalment of Gallo Records’s exploration of its cherished tunes.

Prior to the Music Is Forever EP release, Black Coffee spoke to IOL about the remarkable joint effort. The megastar DJ and producer praised the youthful talents he worked with on the project, saying:

“Working with these young artists and watching them dive into Gallo’s rich archives while trying to choose a track that resonates deeply with them is one of the most rewarding projects I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in.”

He went on:

"Each one has done such an incredible job in paying homage to the original while still putting their unique spin on the remix."

