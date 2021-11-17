DJ Black Coffee’s passion and love for music is one of the big reasons he has such a large and loyal following as well as a super successful career

Showing his love for his craft, Black Coffee posted a selfie to social media where he expressed his feels

Fans took to the comment section of Black Coffee’s post to let him know how inspiring his passion is to so many

DJ Black Coffee had a lot of negativity surrounding him after he and his ex-wife Enhle split. However, it never stopped him from doing what he loves and putting his all into it, and that is why people still have mad love and respect for Coffee despite everything.

Starting out as an unknown Mzansi DJ, Coffee has achieved greatness beyond what most could have ever imagined. He has put music before everything and it has paid off.

Taking to social media with a young selfie, Coffee expressed his love and passion for music, reported ZAlebs. There is no denying that music is what he breathes for every single day.

Seeing Coffee’s pure love and passion for music left fans bowing in his glory. Aside from any drama that has surrounded him, one thing no one can ever take from him is his career success.

“It is amazing that you have emerged beyond everything that has attempted to destroy you Grootman. That is inspirational enough. We really needed you in music industry to play your healing role. Phila ngona phakade Mkhuluwa ”

“Golden hands.”

Black Coffee shows Kenya a good time, international DJ sells out venue

Kenyans know how to have a good time; they gave international DJ Black Coffee a warm reception at Nairobi Race Course, reported Briefly News.

The venue was at full capacity with VIP tickets retailing at R1 348 each. The sponsor, Hennessy Kenya, made sure that no expense was spared and the drinks flowed like fountains.

Eight amazing local DJs opened up the night for the main event - Black Coffee. When the world-famous DJ took the stage, the atmosphere was electric.

