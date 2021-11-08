Black Coffee Shows Kenya a Good Time, International DJ Sells Out Venue

DJ Black Coffee gave Kenya a night that they would never forget and they showed him that they know how to party

The international DJ played at the Nairobi Race Course to a crowd that was almost at full capacity

Despite it being a Sunday, the Kenyans in the crowd partied like there was no tomorrow

Kenyans know how to have a good time, they gave international DJ Black Coffee a warm reception at Nairobi Race Course.

The venue was at full capacity with VIP tickets retailing at R1 348 each. The sponsor, Hennessy Kenya, made sure that no expense was spared and the drinks flowed like fountains.

Black Coffee gave the Kenyans a good time and they showed him how to party. Photo credit: @realblackcoffee, @kelebrity.co.ke

Source: Instagram

Eight amazing local DJ's opened up the night for the main event - Black Coffee. When the world-famous DJ took the stage the atmosphere was electric.

The fact that it was a Sunday night and many people had work the next day didn't detract them from having a great time according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za