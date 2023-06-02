Jesse Clegg had South African music lovers grinning from ear to ear when he announced the release of his new single titled Called To Hear Your Voice

The star has been making waves on streaming platforms and local radio stations after dropping the track following a long hiatus

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Jesse Clegg explained the inspiration behind the jam and also what other projects he has been working on

Jesse Clegg is one of South Africa's singers and songwriters whose penmanship has been praised by music lovers. The star recently charted trends and hogged headlines following the release of his hit single Called To Hear Your Voice.

Jesse Clegg recently explained what motivated him to write his new single, 'Called To Hear Your Voice'. Image: @jesseclegg

Jesse Clegg explains the inspiration behind his new single Called To Hear Your Voice

Briefly News recently caught up with Jesse Clegg and he gave more insight about the trending song. The singer also explained what motivated him to write the music and how exciting it is to see people vibing to the track.

He said he wrote the song when he was far from home and missing his significant other. The star explained that the song is relatable to many people missing their loved ones. He said:

"I wrote the song when I was in LA and I had been away from home for about two months you know when you are far from home and the people you love and the things that are familiar to you, you feel a little lost and want to reach out to that special person in your life that brings you comfort.

"I realised that it was not what we said on the call but just hearing this person’s voice that brought me comfort and brought me back to myself."

Jesse Clegg shares details about his highly anticipated album

Jesse's fans have been waiting for him to release a new song for a long time. The star revealed that he is currently in the studio making new music and will be releasing them gradually.

"I have been working on an album in Los Angeles over the past one and a half years. I have released a number of singles from the album already. The last three singles I have released have all been new album material.

"I have written over 40 songs, now it's only a matter of finishing them, recording them and doing the final touches. I am hoping the album will be out in the next 6 to 12 months but I will be releasing singles in the interim."

Jesse Clegg says fans can expect surprises on his upcoming body of work

Without giving away too much information, the Speed Of Light hitmaker said fans can look forward to a few surprises on the upcoming album. He noted that he has changed the way he writes, and also there are some collaborations to look out for.

"This new album is an adventure in a different headspace and a different style for me. I have done the whole thing in Los Angeles with new producers and new creative partners. I hope that my fans will hear it as something new, exciting and interesting."

