Zodwa Wabantu is being accused of allegedly failing to pay back a payment she received after she did not pitch up for a gig

The DJ who had hired the raunchy dancer said that he had convinced other club owners to put money together to hire the star but she was missing in action

According to reports, the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star is failing to give back the R22k she received as payment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zodwa Wabantu is becoming popular for getting money from show promoters and failing to pitch up for gigs.

Zodwa Wabantu is allegedly owing R22K to promoters after failing to pitch up for gigs. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The controversial media personality is allegedly owing a music promoter, David Ndubuaku, popularly known as DJ Dave.

According to The Daily Sun, DJ Dave approached the reality TV star wanting to book her for a show in Erkhuruleni. After going back and forth, they agreed that the dancer would come and perform in different clubs. DJ Dave claims he convinced other club owners to put in the money for Zodwa Wabantu's performance. He said:

"I managed to convince two other club owners to book her on the same night. She received a total amount of R22 000 from me to perform at those three clubs but she never showed up, never answered my calls or refund my money."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Dave claims that he has lost the trust of his fans and the club owners he convinced to book Zodwa. He said all he wants is for the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star to pay back the money he owes.

However, Zodwa said she is willing to make it up to DJ Dave and his friends on any day she is free.

Shauwn Mkhize Shows Love to Shaun Stylist After Wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fans and other celebrities have congratulated Shaun Stylist on social media after he posted beautiful snaps giving Mzansi a sneak peek inside his wedding.

The 'Kwa MaMkhize' star Shauwn Mkhize said December has been a month where she welcomes a new daughter-in-law in her family.” Last year in December, her son Andile Mpisane proposed to and married his girlfriend Tamia Louw.

MaMkhize said she is grateful to have been part of Shaun's life and to see him grow and become the man that he is today.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News