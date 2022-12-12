Anele Mdoda pressed the wrong buttons when she weighed in on the dynamics of friendship groups

The outspoken radio personality seemingly suggested that the not-so-good-looking friend is always the one with a lot to say in friendship groups

Peeps roasted her asking why she is always so comfortable with commenting on other people's looks and calling them ugly

Anele Mdoda angered her followers when she shared her thoughts on friendship group dynamics.

Anele Mdoda came under fire from her followers after her post about ugly friends. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The radio and TV personality is popular for always speaking her mind without holding anything back.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the star said the hottest one in the crew is always quiet, unlike the one that everyone wishes they should have left at home who has a truckload of things to say. She tweeted:

"It’s never the hottest one in the crew that has a lot to say. It’s always the one they could have left at home that has baie om te se ."

Anele Mdoda's post did not sit well with Twitter users who mopped the floor with her. Many asked why she is always so comfortable with sharing thoughts on people's looks.

@mykhails said:

"This is funny. Sounds like you’re talking about yourself ‍♂️."

@akhona_ntully commented:

"When do you learn Anele? Stop calling people ugly ‍♀️."

@tpaingp wrote:

"I just hope you counting yourself amongst the ones who should have been left behind."

Source: Briefly News