Anele Mdoda has slammed an online user who tried to smear her father's name by claiming he preys on young girls

The online user claimed that what she said was not a rumour but rather something she experienced firsthand

However, it appeared that other internet users did not believe her story and harshly reacted on Anele's behalf

Twitter is a mess after Anele Mdoda got into an argument with a netizen.

Anele Mdoda has called out a Twitter peep who tried to drag her dad down after building a school. Image: @zintathu and @PSAFLIVE

It all started with Anele praising her father for constructing a school in his hometown of Ncembu KuTsolo. Peeps flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Anele's father for having a giving heart.

However, one netizen chose to drag Anele's dad by bringing up a completely unrelated issue to the one discussed in the comments.

According to the netizen, she once slept with Anele's father. The peep claimed that the sexual intercourse happened in one of Cape Town's well-known clubs Cubana. The peep said:

"Plus your dad loves young girls we once finished him in Cape town Cubana."

Tweeps liked and quoted the tweet, garnering over 200 likes and quotes.

On Twitter, Anele also responded by slamming the girl, claiming that if what her father does in his free time does not affect her finances then she doesn't care.

"My love I don’t care for what my dad does in his time but as for finishing him…you and the hottest one in your crew would struggle to finish Alakhe’s pocket money let alone my dad’s GDP.Let me know if we should send data so you can Google GDP, the joke may miss you.Good morning."

After seeing Anele's reply, peeps also dragged the problematic netizen. Peeps wrote:

@isiphopaul said:

"Lol, this comment didn't turn out the way the owner predicted."

@LPonalo10 shared:

"Amagosha are not even shy to say they selling coochie sies mahn"

@zeewa2c posted:

"Imagine coming here and telling us you are what they refer to when they say "usphathele if*be" ufike nawe Sf*be uphuziswe ama savanna then "Finish" you.... Respect umtomdala wena Rubbish..."

@stronges_tsoul replied:

"At least you left a bit for him to build a school thank you for being thoughtful."

@BavaLian commented:

"The only thing that got finished in that process is your ."

@Ontlathato wrote:

"Not you bragging about being chowed for drinks, cheap nono"

@obi1canob also said:

"Gone are the days when people felt ashamed to air their dirty laundry in public."

@Mmandla77 added:

"Girl, he finished you and after that, he finished a school. Talk about leadership. Wena you are just a liar, you are not a young girl. You maybe way younger than him but certainly not a young girl."

Mzansi impressed as Anele Mdoda announces that her father is building a school

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda recently penned a heartwarming post on social media announcing that her father has built a school.

The media personality got candid about her father's childhood sharing that he used to attend grade 1 in a hut exactly where he built the school.

In the comments section, people applauded Anele and her father for the kind gesture.

