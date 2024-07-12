The South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo had many fans excited about his new role

Former The Wife star will be making his debut on eTV’s Scandal as Nhloso Gasa

Speaking to Briefly News about Ngcobo’s new acting gig, entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi said fans are already eager to see him on screen

Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo joined a new show. Image: @kwenzo-pholoba

Source: Instagram

South Africa’s favourite actor, Kwenzo Ngcobo, recently bagged a new gig, which fans are excited about.

Kwenzo Ngcobo joins Scandal

The star who captured many hearts with his phenomenal acting skills on Showmax’s original series, The Wife, has again made headlines on social media.

Recently, Ngcobo was announced as the new actor joining Scandal soon. The entertainment commentator Mlu Mbokazi shared the news of Kwenzo joining the show as Nhloso Gasa and also shared a video of the snippet of the star’s new character on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“As previously reported… Kwenzo Ngcobo has joined #etvScandal and he will be playing the role of Nhloso Gasa. He’s charming, mysterious and is a man on a mission. He’s the snippet of his character.”

Speaking to Briefly News about Ngcobo’s new acting gig, entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi said fans are eager to see him on screen.

He said:

“Kwenzo Ngcobo's joining scandal was a good move for his personal growth & brand as an actor. When I shared the news about him joining the show. His fans were pleased & supportive. Of course, this is exciting and will explode him to even a higher audience.”

See the post below:

Netizens ecstatic about Kwenzo joining Scandal

Many viewers and fans of the star are excited about Kwenzo's debut on the show. See some of the comments below:

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"If he is playing a villain then I am watching."

@njabs_madlala24 said:

"I think I will start being a Scandal viewer from now on...Is there a set date when he will be making his debut."

@SnehBongekile responded:

"OMG, I can't wait."

@Zama_ka_linda replied:

"Ahhh after his big break playing Qhawe, he hit the ground running and has never stopped. From one role to the next am so happy for him."

@KenGlobally commented:

"I’m gonna tune in cos I love him."

@IzogieAgogie responded:

"I'm so excited."

Natasha Thahane accused of clout-chasing after Mpho Sebeng's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Thahane's bizarre response to Mpho Sebeng's tragic passing.

The actress was accused of being a clout-chaser and using her colleague's death to get some attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News