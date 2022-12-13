The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo has reportedly won the People's Choice Award at the GQ Men of The Year Awards

The trophy comes after the talented actor was named Favourite Rising Star at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Award

Following the premiere of Season 3 of the Showmax telenovela, Kwenzo's character Qhawe dominated Twitter trends, and he has been the most popular among fans

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo has ended his 2022 on a high note. The talented actor recently won the People's Choice Award at the GQ Men of The Year Awards.

'The Wife's star Kwenzo Ngcobo has bagged his second major award based on viewer popularity. Image: @kwenzo_pholoba

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the award comes after Kwenzo was named Favourite Rising Star at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards in early 2022.

The GQ trophy came as no surprise given that Kwenzo has taken over the lead role in Season 3 of The Wife and fans can't get enough of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Every episode ends with fans of the Showmx telenovela gushing about his character Qhawe. The actor's ability to portray Qhawe realistically, whether risking his life to save his bae Naledi or simply learning Tswana to get closer to her, has left Mzansi in awe.

Peeps have left the following sweet comments about Qhawe in Season 3 of The Wife:

@LethaboMakgoba said:

"I really hope nothing comes between Qhawe and Naledi because they really love and care about each other. That’s true love #TheWifeShowmax"

@dracosrevenge shared:

"I adore Qhawe's sincere desire to treat Naledi fairly. He declines to care for Naledi the way Nqoba did for Mandisa. By adoring Naledi and respecting her, he is making amends. #TheWifeShowmax"

@Obiiey_ posted:

"They are my favourite couple on the show because their love is so beautiful. Qhawe really loves her and puts in some effort to make sure that his star is happy #thewifeshowmax"

@_NayyKnights replied;

"I really hope Qhawe remains soft and kind. I really hope he continues to see Naledi as she is and not a toy he can play with. I hope Qhawe doesn’t turn into a Mqhele in the long run, we need a brother with good intentions. #TheWifeShowmax"

Connie Chiume bags third Lifetime Achievement Award

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume was the happiest woman alive after receiving her third Lifetime Achievement Award. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege in collaboration with GQ presented the actress with the award.

According to ZAlebs, the award was given to Connie to recognise her role as a game changer in the South African entertainment industry. The brand said that Connie's 45 years as an actress have shaped both the Mzansi and international entertainment scenes.

Connie posted three photos on her Instagram page, one of her accepting the award and others of the festivities that took place on that historic day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News