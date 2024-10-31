Drake recently showed love to Kelvin Momo during the DJ/producer's Instagram livestream

Momo previewed a new song in the studio with his friends and received praise from Drizzy in the comments

Mzansi raved over Drake's recognition as well as Momo's new song, hoping he releases it soon

Drake declared Kelvin Momo as the greatest of all time. Images: champagnepapi, kelvinmomo_.

Kelvin Momo got a huge co-sign from Drake after he previewed a new song!

Drake co-signs Kelvin Momo song

Kelvin Momo appears to be picking up influence from Kabza De Small and working overtime on new music despite having just released Jazz Cruise Series Vol. 1.

The producer is getting ready to release another album and recently previewed an unknown song during an Instagram livestream that had fans losing their minds in the comments section, including Drake.

The rapper previously showed love to Uncle Waffles, and it was now time for Momo to get his flowers. He sent him a goat emoji, declaring him the greatest of all time while alluding to having listened to some of his songs.

Twitter (X) user SimphiweSkhakh6 shared a clip from the stream where Drizzy's comment popped up among other fans who couldn't get enough of Momo's new song:

Mzansi reacts to Drake's comment

Netizens raved over the Drake co-sign, impressed that he's never behind:

_scorpiohead said:

Koketso__ said:

"Drake knows good music; he’s not the goat for nothing!"

OneThirty8_ZAR trolled:

"I guess Babalwa had to go for the boy to prosper."

Don_Kgosi was impressed:

"Drake is always locked in, I respect it. That guy appreciates music."

__amina__x joked:

"I know Drake wants to feature so bad."

Meanwhile, others are anxiously waiting to hear the new Kelvin Momo:

vile_angelo21 was impressed:

"What a beautiful song."

B_Immunity was stunned:

"This song is unbelievable!"

cfcgift was excited:

"I can’t wait till this song is released!"

mooseknucklesub said:

"Wait a minute, I need this!"

