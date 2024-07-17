Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has announced plans for new smart IDs and passports, aiming to enhance security features despite resistance from South Africans attached to their green ID books

Many netizens have voiced scepticism about the need for change, questioning costs and expressing loyalty to the existing documents

Schreiber's announcement lacked specifics on the rollout timeline or security details, leading to mixed public reactions

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Many netizens have voiced scepticism about the need for change, questioning costs and expressing loyalty to the existing documents. Images: Twitter/ @MhlangaLindo and @joy_zelda.

Source: Twitter

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has announced plans to introduce new "refreshed" smart identity documents (IDs) and passports.

Despite facing resistance from South Africans who were reluctant to change from the traditional green ID books, Schreiber said this was necessary for better security measures.

During a recent budget vote speech, Schreiber outlined the government's initiative to update these crucial documents with enhanced security features.

See the post on X below:

Netizens are still stuck on their beloved green books

Schreiber has plans to introduce smarter ID cards and passports, which will be renewed, but South Africans are not ready to let go of their old green books.

@Cindy76896563 was not having it:

"Who will be paying for it, because it won't be me... there is NOTHING WRONG WITH MY GREEN ID!!"

@KeSeRomeo commented:

"Imagine having got a smart card and now this. I'll stick to my green ID book until it becomes illegal to carry one."

@Ntsikier said:

"Lapho I'm still using green book "

Schreiber noted the shift to enhanced security features

According to News24, during the current administration, both the passport and smart ID card will be refreshed and updated to enhance the security features of these documents.

"With the aim of building trust by more countries and organisations worldwide."

The move aims to bolster the integrity of South African identity documents and address ongoing concerns about fraudulent activities.

While the announcement has generated significant interest, Schreiber did not provide specific details on the timeline for the rollout of the new documents or the nature of the proposed security enhancements.

This lack of clarity has led to mixed reactions from the public, with many expressing scepticism about the need to replace the well-established green ID books.

South Africans unfazed by plan to phase out green ID books amid Home Affairs woes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans will soon need to replace their green ID books with smart ID cards, a transition urged by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Despite this, South Africans on X (formerly Twitter) are sceptical, citing persistent service issues at Home Affairs.

Many express contentment with their green ID books and frustration over delays and inefficiencies in obtaining the new smart cards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News