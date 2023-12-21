Tyler ICU's hit song Mnike is making waves globally, trending on social media and gaining attention

Burna Boy was spotted vibing to the song in a club, further solidifying its international appeal

South Africans are proud of the song's success, seeing it as a sign of Amapiano music's global dominance

South African star Tyler ICU is taking over the world with his hit song Mnike. The star charted social media trends and hogged headlines after Rihanna gave the hit a thumbs up.

Tyler ICU shared a video of Burna Boy enjoying Mnike. Image: @tylericu and Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Burna Boy vibes to Mnike in viral video

There is no denying that Tyler's song Mnike is the song of the moment. The hit which has been dominating social media platforms, including TikTok was recently endorsed by award-winning singer Rihanna.

Taking to his Instagram page after Rihanna's viral video, Tyler ICU also shared a short clip showing BET Award-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy vibing to the song in a club. He also reminded Mzansi that he is continuing with his tour. He said:

"Uk euro tour yes we still moving from city to city Country to country ✈️ Dates coming soon"

SA reacts to Burna Boy enjoying Mnike

South Africans couldn't help but bask in pride after the video of Burna Boy vibing to Mnike in a club went viral. Many are happy the local music genre Amapiano is finally dominating the world.

@pearlthusi said:

"BANGENE BABA!"

@iamsimban added:

"YESTERDAYS PRICE IS NOT TODAYS PRICE❤️❤️"

@hkthestallion commented:

"Best Amapiano Song Of The Year ❤️"

@iamberryblack added:

"It’s a good time to be an African."

@kindocart noted:

"RiRi said it!!! the biggest song across the world!!"

@__essencex added:

"And no Grammy nom? Snubbed!!!"

@malgosia_machlaj commented:

"Man can dance that’s for sure "

