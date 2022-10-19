A mom advocating a ban on pit bulls after losing her arm has brought about a fierce discussion on the pet

The infamous breed has already been banned in some parts of the world, and pressure to do the same is mounting in South Africa

Mzansi's netizens gave their fingers a proper workout by detailing their extensive thoughts on the subject

A mom advocated for a ban on pit bulls after losing her arm in an attack, and her call has brought a massive debate among South Africans.

News 24 covered the harrowing tale of Gwen Vokes, who lost her arm in a pitbull attack in 2020. The horrific incident changed her life forever because she had to quit her job, which required two-handed effort.

Some individuals were not as lucky as Gwen Vokes. Toddlers tend to suffer from fatal injuries because of how powerful and dangerous the dogs are compared to them. According to the same article, The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) has gotten involved in the situation.

The petition to ban the animal has picked up steam, but many passionately defend the dog and say that it is the owner's fault. The News24 Facebook page shows a wide range of differing opinions. See the responses below:

Tania Perry said:

"Ok. I'm against the banning. They are NOT wild animals as they were not bred and born in the wild like a flippin hyena. The actual height of stupidity, lack of knowledge and humility for an animal is horrendous."

Julie Nakin mentioned:

"The most vicious dog I have ever seen in my whole life. Grew up with dogs having dogs around me but that I won’t go near. It has to be banned no matter what. I AGREE BAN THE PITBULL!"

Mpho Mamasela commented:

"I so hate it's the owner's fault argument. So far we have seen that most owners can't handle them, so whats the solution."

Arno Gouws shared:

"Ban the owners not the dog. Same with children. It's the parents that raised the child thats at fault. If you cant train a dog then dont have one? Are they going to ban chihuahuas for constantly biting people for no reason?"

Elton Lee Davidson posted:

"I support the call for the ban of these dogs. It does not matter how well-trained the dogs are, the truth of the matter is you can't control these dogs brains, and they can snap anytime."

Shireen Daniels said:

"Is this war against pitbulls. There are bigger issues out their like corruption innocent people been killed gangwars kidnapping increase in hijackings and gender-based violence amongst only a few."

Lynn Gold Scott mentioned:

"It’s the way a dog is brought up, the wrong owners get Pitbulls for the wrong reasons."

Jimmy James Msangaambe commented:

"These are not pets but very dangerous wild animals, they must be banned completely ☹️☹️"

