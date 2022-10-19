Two intelligent friends have joined forces to conquer the poultry farming sector one chick at a time

Mpho Serabele and Dimakatso Motiang employ four people with their enterprise and dream of expanding their agricultural pursuits

In addition to running their farm, the huns also have separate business ventures and love seeing ladies rooting for each other

A pair of highly educated ladies are thriving with their poultry farming business, which they started in January 2021 and run from Madidi in the North West province.

Mpho Serabele and Dimakatso Motiang are businesswomen who plan on becoming poultry farming experts. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Mpho Serabele, 32, and Dimakatso Motiang, 30, are exceptional and ambitious young women who have separate businesses in addition to running the agricultural enterprise.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Mpho noted that she and Dimakatso ventured into farming because they were both interested in the field and have business experience:

“We know what it takes to run a business and make the necessary sacrifices. We also wanted to prove that women can work and be successful together.

“This is very important to us because women tend to struggle with supporting each other.”

The pair named their farm Twin Chicks because people have often said they look alike despite the fact that they are not related.

Mpho and Dimakatso needed to make sacrifices for their farm

The ladies both went for poultry training at Peezel farm, with the owner becoming their mentor:

“We started our business as resellers, which aided in the development of our market.

"We currently have four employees and grow broiler chickens from a day old to five or six weeks, as per our orders.”

Mpho proudly says that their biggest accomplishment was purchasing the land on which they could raise chickens:

“Despite all the difficulties we face, our business has been expanding. We are part of the Proudly South African brand.”

The entrepreneurs want to expand and farm other livestock in future:

“Before moving on to other livestock, we aim to become poultry experts. Ideally, we want to process and package our own meat.

“For individuals who want to start poultry farming, we also plan on offering training from 2023.”

Both women have degrees and are continuing their academic journeys

The stunners are truly inspiring. In addition to their businesses and the farm, both women love education.

Mpho holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and International Trade from North-West University. She is currently studying for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Dimakatso has an entire master’s degree in psychology that she bagged from North-West University.

The businesswomen have important words of wisdom for ladies who want to excel in agriculture, with Dimakatso saying:

“Decide what you want, and then act as if it were impossible to fail. We need to change our mindsets. Let us create opportunities for ourselves and stop the excuses.”

Mpho, similarly noted:

“Discipline will take you to places motivation can't. Remember, motivation is what gets you started, but discipline is what keeps you going.”

Source: Briefly News