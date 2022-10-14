Percy Malepe, 27, is a young man with a heart for people and the founder of the Ikemeleng Foundation

The NPO feeds 400 people a day, offers free sports and afterschool classes to learners, and a community garden project

Percy started his organisation in 2020 when he noticed many people were without food during the hard lockdown

South African cyber citizens have applauded a young man with a heart for humanity. Percy Malepe from Diepsloot in Johannesburg works hard to give back to the people in his community.

Founder of Ikemeleng Foundation. Percy Malepe is a young man with a heart for people. Image: Kgopotso Pesla Sekgobela Malepe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His story was recently shared on Facebook by the #ImStaying group, revealing that he is the founder and chairperson of Ikemeleng Foundation – an NPO that feeds 400 people a day, offers free sports and afterschool classes to learners, and a food garden.

The youth lead organisation also prides itself in bettering the lives of Diepsloot youth through its many proactive programmes and activities.

According to YOU Magazine, the NPO was founded back in 2020 during the hard lockdown when Percy realised that many people in his community were without food. Together with his partner, Relebohile Pebane, Percy opened their soup kitchen at a community hall from where it still operates.

He also helps community members to start their own food gardens as well as offers free afterschool classes and sports activities for schoolchildren. Community members volunteer their time to help the kids with these activities.

Percy is a true embodiment of Ubuntu and with such a heart for people, there is no doubt of the positive impact he leaves behind wherever he goes.

Check out some of the amazing and heartfelt comments netizens had to share about him and his commendable community work:

Eunice Rayners Feldman responded:

“We need more Percys around. God bless you, Sir.”

Roshni Rampersad commented:

“What an awesome initiative, congratulations God bless you.”

Glenda Moses responded:

“May God Bless You Percy⭐.”

Alma Busa replied:

“Awesome and generous you bro keep up the good work God bless you always.”

Hazel Ntsokontsoko commented:

“You're doing an amazing job young man. May your well never get dry. Blessings.”

