Local Man Shoots Attacker in Self-Defence During Alleged Robbery

A local Durban man has narrowly escaped an attack by shooting an alleged robber

The victim was not harmed in the attempted attack but was treated for mild shock and taken to the hospital

The police have opened a case and have begun investigating the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man was waiting in his car in Durban when he was approached by a group of men. His car door was pulled open and the men allegedly tried to stab him and take his phone.

With very little time to act, the man drew his gun and fired at the attackers. He hit one of them in the leg and the others ran, leaving their injured accomplice at the scene.

A local man escaped with his life when managed to injure an alleged attacker. Photo credit: Bob Adams/Flickr

Source: UGC

The Berea Mail reported that spokesperson for Emer-G-Med Paramedics, Kyle Van Reenen said that the victim was treated for mild shock and taken to the hospital.

IOL reported that the police have opened a case and will begin an investigation into the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

152 Firearms seized from security companies in the investigation of Phoenix massacre

Following last month's attacks by vigilantes that killed 36 people, Police Minister Bheki Cele says 152 firearms that belong to four private security companies that operated in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, have been confiscated by the police for investigation.

“Working with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, the investigators have seized 152 firearms from four private security companies working in the area,” said Cele, according to a quote by SowetanLive.

Bheki Cele says illegal roadblocks had been set up in Phoenix to target a certain race

Cele stated that community members set up illegal roadblocks to prevent entry into Phoenix, resulting in killings, violence, shootings as well as assault of people based on race, according to SABC News.

"Some set up armed search points and the situation rapidly deteriorated with some people being racially profiled at search points," Cele said, according to a quote by IOL.

He stated that the illegal roadblocks mainly affected African people. A few of those who died as a result of the violence in Phoenix were of Indian descent.

Cele confirmed that 36 people had been killed, 30 people had been shot and two were burnt alive, one was stabbed and another was run over while two were assaulted, which resulted in their deaths.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za