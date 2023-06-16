A woman who allegedly plotted the murder of her ex-husband will be applying for bail

Nothukela Ethel Noqekwa allegedly orchestrated Dr Bantu Noqekwa's murder at his surgery in Gqeberha

The late doctor's family is shocked that his ex-wife has been linked to his murder and says she and her co-accused should not get bail

ZWIDE - The ex-wife of a Zwide doctor has applied for bail after she was accused of his murder.

Dr Bantu Noqekwa was murdered in his Gqeberha surgery on 3 May 2023. It's believed that Nothukela Ethel Noqekwa orchestrated his killing with the help of two other people.

Doctor's ex-wife arrested in Cape Town

The deceased was found in his surgery with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to News24, Nothukela was arrested in Cape Town in early June after being linked to the murder.

She appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate's Court alongside her co-accused, Siyabulela Gcayiya and Andile Jongi. The trio has been charged with murder, and their formal bail hearing will be heard on 23 June.

According to Algoa FM, Nothukela's co-accused have been linked to another shooting at a tavern in Kwazakhele in April. Four people were gunned down in the incident.

Zwide doctor's family shocked about his murder orchestrated by ex-wife

Speaking to News24, the family said they never thought the doctor's ex-wife would ever be accused of his murder.

The late doctor's cousin, Eado Suka, said they were "shattered and shocked" because they never anticipated this outcome.

However, the family is happy with the case's progress following the arrests. They want the court's to be on their side and deny the accused bail.

South Africans weigh in on doctor's ex-wife linked to his murder

@nonigatlin said:

"I hope the doctor has financially taken care of the kids until they are 21 because with both parents gone, the kids will go broke and go to township school."

@OPChairlady said:

"When love is out of the window, just walk without looking back. Killing your ex-partners is not a solution. Trust me."

@zabhazabhaizm said:

"Women married in a community of property are more dangerous to the male species of every living thing, I blame the Roman Dutch law imposed on us as Africans, our indigenous laws were protecting lives."

