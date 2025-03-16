The Premier of Kwazulu-Natal, Thambi Ntului, assessed the damage the recent floods in the province caused

He spoke during his visit to the families who have lost their homes in Inanda, Durban, due to the heavy rainfall

South Africans slammed the government and accused it of being lackadaisical in its response to flood victims

Thami Ntuli said the recent floods caused significant damage. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

INANDA, KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thami Ntuli bemoaned the devastation the recent floods caused in the province. This is after the South African Weather Service issued a warning on 11 March 2025.

What did Ntuli say?

Ntuli visited members of the families who lost their homes due to the floods in Inanda on 16 March 2025, a few days after the heavy downpour hit the province. He lamented that the floods caused devastation in KZN and have taken three lives since the floods began.

He said the provincial government would assess the damage and offer immediate support. He also said other areas in Durban have been affected. He was worried about Inanda residents, whom he says have lost everything to the floods.

How many people died?

Ntuli added that the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in Molweni, and a 10-year-old girl died after she was struck by lighting. These deaths followed the death of a woman whose car was washed away during the floods on 14 March. The South African Weather Service warned that the floods would continue after it issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for KwaZulu-Natal for the rest of the weekend.

The eThekwini Local Municipality warned residents that basic services have been affected. They are, however, working to restore water and electricity.

KwaZulu-Natal was battered by floods. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about the recent floods

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning on 11 March for heavy rainfall for parts of South Africa, and floods battered Gauteng and the Free State

The downpours continued in the province, and Durban was flooded by the deluge, resulting in the death of one woman

A community in the province was concerned after one of the residents was washed away by the floods on 13 March, and attempts to save him proved unsuccessful

Netizens slammed the government

Some commenting on SABC News' Facebook post criticised the government. Others noted the extent of the damage.

Siyabonga Zulu asked:

"What has he done since he was selected as premier?

Salim Khan said:

"Policians are the biggest devastation."

Koos Storm said:

"And the previous damage relief fund was looted dry. Waiting for the next."

Nare Joe Maupye said:

"Now I understand why some families from KZN moved to Gauteng for good."

Jacob Coetzee said:

"I've been to Chesterville in Durban, and I saw that houses have holes inside."

2 bodies recovered in Ugu district in recent KZN floods

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two bodies were recovered in the Ugu district after the severe storms that hit the country on 17 February. The death toll for those storms rose to nine.

The MEC of Roads and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, called on residents to be vigilant and warned that the rainy season had not concluded. He said the province suffered the loss of human lives due to the weather monthly since the year began.

